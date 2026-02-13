 'Dramatic' Karan Johar Reviews Shanaya Kapoor & Adarsh Gourav's Tu Yaa Main: 'Film Made Me Take Extra Dose Of My BP Meds...'
Karan Johar, who shares a close bond with Shanaya Kapoor, praised Tu Yaa Main, released on Friday. Starring Adarsh Gourav, the survival thriller stunned him. Johar wrote, "No cardio needed! You will physically jump out of your seats... Film made me take an extra dose of my BP meds. " He called the second half 'traumatising, in the best way.'

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 03:18 PM IST
article-image
Karan Johar Reviews Tu Yaa Main | Photo Via Instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who shares a close bond with Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, praised Tu Yaa Main, which hit theatres on Friday, February 13, ahead of Valentine's Day 2026. Starring Adarsh Gourav in the lead, the survival thriller left Johar stunned. In a dramatic review, he quipped that he had to take an extra dose of his BP (blood pressure) medicine after watching the film. He added that the second half would physically make audiences jump out of their seats, calling it 'traumatising' but in the best way.

Karan Johar Reviews Tu Yaa Main

Taking to his Instagram handle, Johar wrote, "NO CARDIO NEEDED! You will physically jump out of your seats right through the second half of this traumatising ( in the best way possible ) survival croc edge of the seater! Swimming pools will never be the same for me again…. NEVER! And if you happen to have a partner this Valentine .. take them to watch #tuyamain and tell them to wear armour because you will clutch onto them in FEAR!!!!"

Check it out:

He added, "I am still stressed and the film got over 30 minutes ago! I feel like a crocodile may appear even in the middle of Mumbai traffic and attack me ( I am dramatic I know but this film has made me take an extra dose of my BP meds)"

Karan Johar On Shanaya Kapoor In Tu Yaa Main

Johar also praised director Bejoy Nambiar for maintaining the tension throughout the film with solid craftsmanship and technical excellence. Turning to Shanaya Kapoor, he said he is proud of her choices and lauded her assured, highly convincing performance, calling her portrayal of Miss Vanity and Miss Insanity, amidst the film’s relentless scares, 'perfect! Love you!'

'You Are Just Brillaint': Karan Johar To Adarsh Gourav

Lauding Adarsh Gourav, Johar described him as 'brilliant,' both as the Gully Boy and as the traumatised victim of the crocodile attack, adding, 'I felt every inch of your FEAR!

