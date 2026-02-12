Tu Yaa Main Review: Adarsh Gourav & Shanaya Kapoor Nail It In This Bejoy Nambiar's Edge-Of-The-Seat Survival Thriller

Tu Yaa Main Review | Instagram

Title: Tu Yaa Main

Director: Bejoy Nambiar

Cast: Adarsh Gourav, Shanaya Kapoor

Where to watch: In theatres near you

Rating: 3.5 stars

Tu Yaa Main Review: Survival thriller is a genre which is not explored in Hindi cinema. So, when a survival thriller is made, moviegoers are quite excited to watch it on the big screens. Bejoy Nambiar's Tu Yaa Main had grabbed everyone's attention since the day it was announced, as the announcement video was quite intriguing. The trailer and songs of the film have created a good pre-release buzz. So, will this survival thriller make you survive in the theatres? Read on to know that...

The movie revolves around Miss Vanity, aka Avani (Shanaya Kapoor) and Aala Flowpara, aka Maruti (Adarsh Gourav). While the former is an influencer with more than 2 million followers, the latter is a rapper and digital content creator with just around 6000 followers. They meet at a concert, romance blossoms, they hook up, and later start dating. But something unexpected happens, and later they decide to go for a short trip to Goa. While travelling to Goa, they stop at a resort, and get stuck in 20 feet swimming pool with no water in it. However, they are not alone in that pool, as later, a crocodile joins them. So, will Avani and Maruti survive in this difficult situation?

Tu Yaa Main is an adaptation of the Thai film The Pool (2018). Himanshu Sharma has adapted the story, and Abhishek Bandekar has written the screenplay and the dialogues. Bejoy Nambiar has directed the film, and well, this is how a movie should be adapted. The writers and the director have just taken the basic plotline of The Pool and have created a totally different and new film. It is not a copy-paste movie. Also, Sharma, Bandekar, and Nambiar have very well Indianised the whole concept by getting the emotions right.

The first half of the movie sets the basic story: how Avani and Maruti meet, their content creation, their family background, their love story, and more. The first half is entertaining and doesn’t bore you.

In the second half, the movie takes the thrilling route. Many scenes will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat, and you feel an adrenaline rush. The last 30-40 minutes of the film are just WOW!

Remy Dalai's cinematography is simply fantastic, and a special mention to the animatronics team, as the crocodile created by them looks very real.

Tu Yaa Main Review - Actors' Performances

Adarsh Gourav, as the rapper and content creator from Nalasopara, has nailed it. He has gotten into the skin of the character perfectly, and not even for a second does the actor leave the local Mumbaikar/tapori style accent.

Shanaya Kapoor impresses us with her act. She suits the part and has performed effortlessly. The actress is very good in the emotional scenes, and looks cute when she says, 'Tu yedi hogayi hai kya bachchi?'.



Other supporting actors like Kshitee Jog, Ansh Vikas Chopra, Amrutha Srinivasan, Parul Gulati, Rajat Kaul, and Shrikant Mohan Yadav are good in their respective roles, especially Yadav. He grabs our attention the most. However, we wish Parvathy Thiruvothu had a bigger role in the film.

Tu Yaa Main Review - Music

In such thrillers, background music plays a pivotal role, and Prateek Rajagopal has done an excellent job. The background score surely elevates the whole movie-watching experience. Also, the recreated version of Aankhein Chaar impresses.

Tu Yaa Main Review - FPJ Verdict

Overall, Tu Yaa Main is a survival thriller filled with many edge-of-the-seat moments. The performances are very good, the music is fantastic, and even if you have watched The Pool, this film will give you a totally different experience. In fact, it is better than the original. So, you should watch it!