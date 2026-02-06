'Comments Can Be Hurtful': Shanaya Kapoor Says She Ignores Those Who Troll Her Jawline & Physical Appearance

Actress Shanaya Kapoor recently opened up about how she deals with audience feedback and online commentary on her performances. She also revealed that she actively reads comments about herself on social media and, despite some being harsh, considers them an important “reality check.”

In an interaction with Zoom, Shanaya explained that she views feedback related to her craft differently from personal remarks. “I believe there are various types of comments. If they pertain to my work, such as feedback on my dancing or acting, then even if the remarks are quite negative or expressed harshly, I view them as constructive criticism because I owe it to my audience to listen. It might not be phrased nicely, and it can sting a bit, but it serves as a reality check,” she said.

The 26-year-old actress clarified that she does not see such criticism as trolling but rather as useful input that helps her grow. Stressing the importance of audience acceptance, Shanaya added that understanding viewers’ opinions is essential for any performer.

“I seek the audience's approval. How can I achieve that if I avoid understanding their feelings about me? That's why I engage with it frequently,” she said.

However, she admitted that comments targeting her physical appearance are something she tries to ignore. “If the comments are about my appearance, like how I look today or remarks about my jawline, those are things I choose to disregard. Yet, it's crucial to acknowledge that such comments can be hurtful at times; when I try to escape from that, it becomes a bit challenging for me personally,” Shanaya added.

Shanaya is gearing up for the release of Tu Yaa Main. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film is slated to release on February 13, 2026, which is the Valentine's Day weekend. The film won't be getting a solo release, as it is all set to clash at the box office with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O'Romeo.

Tu Yaa Main also features Adarsh Gorav in the lead role opposite Shanaya.