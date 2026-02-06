The 50: Karan Patel's Allah Tattoo Sparks Controversy; Calling It Haram, Netizens React 'It Was Unnecessary'

Karan Patel |

Karan Patel on The 50 has been grabbing attention for multiple reasons. Not only is he one of the oldest contestants in the house, but reports of his potential exit have also fueled speculation. Adding to the buzz, fans have now noticed his "Allah" tattoo on his arm, sparking conversations online.

A photo of Karan Patel showing the word "Allah" tattooed on his arm has gone viral on social media. The actor also has Om and a cross tattoo on his body. An influencer criticized Karan for getting the Allah tattoo, claiming that he might be visiting “bad places” while taking the name of Allah with him. Another agreed by saying in the comment, "I was thinking that same, k yeh club bhi jata hoga nach gana aur bhi buri jagah, that tattoo was unnecessary." Another claimed, "Tattoo is haram and he has written gods name also, which is soo wrong we don’t tattoo."

"A tattoo stays with you for life. So I chose these symbols as I believe that humanity is above all religions," Karan said about getting inked the tattoo of all religions. His wife Ankita Bhargava talked about Karan getting his first tattoo when they went for their honeymoon in Goa. She said back in 2016, as per India Forums, "Karan is very impulsive about tattoos. But he believes in all religions. He feels that God is one and love is above all. So those symbols on his hands (sic)."

Will Karan Patel Exit The 50?

Earlier, it was reported that Karan Patel had self-eliminated from The 50, a move that reportedly comes with a hefty penalty of around Rs. 1–2 crore, according to The 50 Khabri. However, recent reports confirm that Karan left the show due to medical reasons and is expected to return to the house soon.

