 Elvish Yadav To Appear In The 50 Finale As Special Guest After Initially Declining The Offer? Speculations Spark
The 50 reality show has already created a buzz with celebrity entries, including WWE legend The Great Khali. Reports suggest Elvish Yadav was offered a guest appearance but may appear later as a surprise, with the exact timing yet to be confirmed.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
Elvish Yadav | Instagram

The 50 reality show has already stirred controversy, featuring several reality TV personalities, influencers, and television stars. The show recently introduced a surprise twist with WWE legend The Great Khali entering the house for a special task. Now, reports suggest that Elvish Yadav may also be set to enter The 50 house, but when exactly?

The 50: When Is Elvish Yadav Entering The Show?

According to a report by Telly Chakkar, Elvish Yadav was offered a guest appearance on The 50. However, he reportedly declined due to prior commitments. Some reports suggest that his refusal may also be because the show is still in its early stages, and the makers have not finalized the timing of his entry. It is possible that Elvish could make a surprise appearance in the finale, though this has not been officially confirmed.

The 50: Maxtern Sends A Strong Message To Elvish Yadav

During a task on The 50, Maxtern used the opportunity to send a strong message to Elvish Yadav and his friends inside the house. He said, "Mai nahi chahta... uska maalik (referring to Elvish) jake bahaar 4-5 reality show mein bakaiti kare ki uske Maxtern ke thappad maar ke followers badhaye hain (sic)." He further took a dig at Elvish, stating that even his friends do not have one million followers.

Elvish Yadav & Jiya Shankar Not Engaged But Hosting Reality Show Together- Reports
article-image

Maxtern also indirectly called out Elvish for playing the “mummy wala” victim card and allegedly seeking support through negative PR. He went on to issue a warning to Elvish on national television, saying, "Jis din saamne aayega chaanta kha ke jayenge (The day he shows up, he’ll get a slap)." The contestants inside the house cheered Maxtern for using the opportunity to send astrong message.

The 50 show airs daily (for straight 50 day) on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm IST and on Colors TV at 10.30 pm IST.

