 'I Respect Emotions...': Manoj Bajpayee Says Ghooskhor Pandat Is 'Not About Community' Amid Title Row After FIR Against Neeraj Pandey
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'I Respect Emotions...': Manoj Bajpayee Says Ghooskhor Pandat Is 'Not About Community' Amid Title Row After FIR Against Neeraj Pandey

'I Respect Emotions...': Manoj Bajpayee Says Ghooskhor Pandat Is 'Not About Community' Amid Title Row After FIR Against Neeraj Pandey

Ghooskhor Pandat, starring Manoj Bajpayee, sparked controversy over its title, leading to an FIR against director Neeraj Pandey and the makers for allegedly hurting religious or caste sentiments. Bajpayee said, "This was about portraying a flawed individual... not meant to be a statement about any community." Neeraj has taken down promotional material in response to public sentiment.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via YouTube

The recently announced Netflix show Ghooskhor Pandat, starring actor Manoj Bajpayee, sparked controversy over its title, leading to an FIR against director Neeraj Pandey and the makers in Lucknow for allegedly attempting to disrupt social harmony and hurt religious or caste sentiments. Police said the title appears deliberately framed to target and insult a particular community, specifically the Brahmin community, by associating the term 'Pandat' with corruption.

Manoj Bajpayee Says Ghooskhor Pandat Is 'Not About Community'

Neeraj Pandey clarified that 'Pandat' is merely a colloquial name for a fictional character. Manoj Bajpayee also issued a statement, saying the show is 'not about a community.' Sharing Neeraj's clarification on his X handle (formerly Twitter), he added that he respects the emotions and concerns expressed by people and is taking them seriously.

Read Also
'We Have Decided To Take Down...': Ghooskhor Pandat Director Neeraj Pandey BREAKS Silence On Title...
article-image

'This Was About Potraying A Flawed Individual'

FPJ Shorts
'I Respect Emotions...': Manoj Bajpayee Says Ghooskhor Pandat Is 'Not About Community' Amid Title Row After FIR Against Neeraj Pandey
'I Respect Emotions...': Manoj Bajpayee Says Ghooskhor Pandat Is 'Not About Community' Amid Title Row After FIR Against Neeraj Pandey
Mumbai Crime: Elderly Man Booked For Molesting Woman In Ladies’ Coach Between Dadar And Mulund
Mumbai Crime: Elderly Man Booked For Molesting Woman In Ladies’ Coach Between Dadar And Mulund
'Never Imagined Coming Unarmed': Ex-Army Officer’s Return To Kashmir's Shopian Without Weapons Sparks Hope & Pride Online
'Never Imagined Coming Unarmed': Ex-Army Officer’s Return To Kashmir's Shopian Without Weapons Sparks Hope & Pride Online
Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor's Plea Challenging 2025 Bihar Polls Over Welfare Scheme
Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor's Plea Challenging 2025 Bihar Polls Over Welfare Scheme

"When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen. As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community," said the actor.

Further, Bajpayee added that, in his experience of working with Neeraj, there has always been consistent seriousness and care in the way he approaches his films. He stated that the filmmakers have decided to take down the promotional material in light of public sentiment, reflecting the seriousness with which these concerns are being addressed.

Read Also
'It Has Been So Long Fighting This Battle': Manoj Bajpayee Supports Filmmaker Kanu Behl As...
article-image

Ghooskhor Pandat Story

Set in Delhi, the film revolves around a corrupt police officer, Ajay Dikshit, popularly known as Pandat, whose quest to make easy money spirals out of control after he gets caught up in a far-reaching conspiracy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Respect Emotions...': Manoj Bajpayee Says Ghooskhor Pandat Is 'Not About Community' Amid Title...
'I Respect Emotions...': Manoj Bajpayee Says Ghooskhor Pandat Is 'Not About Community' Amid Title...
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About Kapil Sharma's Romantic Comedy Film...
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About Kapil Sharma's Romantic Comedy Film...
Elvish Yadav To Appear In The 50 Finale As Special Guest After Initially Declining The Offer?...
Elvish Yadav To Appear In The 50 Finale As Special Guest After Initially Declining The Offer?...
The Strangers: Chapter 3 Review: Madelaine Petsch, Richard Brake & Rachel Shenton’s Film Ends The...
The Strangers: Chapter 3 Review: Madelaine Petsch, Richard Brake & Rachel Shenton’s Film Ends The...
Maniyanpilla Raju Hit-And-Run Case: CCTV Footage Shows Actor's Car Colliding With Bike Outside...
Maniyanpilla Raju Hit-And-Run Case: CCTV Footage Shows Actor's Car Colliding With Bike Outside...