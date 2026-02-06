Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: BSP Chief Mayawati Demands Ban On Film, Lauds Lucknow Police For Filing FIR Against Neeraj Pandey & Makers

BSP chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati strongly criticised Netflix’s upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat, starring Manoj Bajpayee and directed by Neeraj Pandey, over its controversial title. The film has been facing backlash from sections of society who allege that its title is casteist and disrespectful towards the Brahmin community.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Mayawati expressed “deep sorrow and concern” over what she described as the repeated humiliation of Pandits, not just in Uttar Pradesh but across the country through films and other content.

On Friday, a couple of days after the film was announced at a grand event in Mumbai, Mayawati stated that portraying Pandits as corrupt or bribery-seeking has led to anger amongst Brahmins.

Condemning the film, the BSP supremo demanded that the Central government impose an immediate ban on the “caste-based” Ghooskhor Pandit. She also said that the decision of the Lucknow Police to register an FIR in connection with the matter was a “right step.”

"It is a matter of great sorrow and concern that for some time now - not only in Uttar Pradesh but now even in films - ‘Pandits’ are being portrayed as corrupt and bribery-seeking, leading to their humiliation and disrespect across the country. This has caused anger within the entire Brahmin community. Our party strongly condemns this in the harshest terms," she posted in Hindi.

Mayawati added, "The Central government should immediately impose a ban on such a caste-based film (web series), Ghooskhor Pandit - this is the demand of the BSP. At the same time, the registration of an FIR by the Lucknow Police in this matter is an appropriate step."

The controversy surrounding the Netflix project has intensified on social media, with many users echoing similar sentiments and calling for a change in the film’s title.

Neeraj Pandey reacts

Earlier today, director Neeraj Pandey issued a statement clarifying that 'Pandat' is merely a colloquial name for a fictional character and that the story focuses on an individual's actions and choices, without representing or commenting on any caste, religion, or community.

"Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term 'Pandat' is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character. The story focuses on an individual’s actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community. As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility - to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful. This film, like my earlier work, has been created with sincere intent and solely to entertain audiences," he stated.

Pandey added, 'We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings. In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses. I look forward to sharing the film with audiences soon."

Set in Delhi, the film revolves around a corrupt police officer, Ajay Dikshit, popularly known as Pandat, whose quest to make easy money spirals out of control after he gets caught up in a far-reaching conspiracy.