Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: Netizens SLAM Netflix India Over Title Of Manoj Bajpayee's Film, Multiple Complaints Filed

Netflix India announced its slate for 2026 at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday (February 3). One of the films announced was Manoj Bajpayee's Ghooskhor Pandat. Set in Delhi, the film revolves around a corrupt police officer, Ajay Dikshit, popularly known as Pandat, whose quest to make easy money spirals out of control after he gets caught up in a far-reaching conspiracy.
Soon after the first look video of Ghooskhor Pandat was unveiled by the makers, it received immense backlash from a section of social media users.
While some called out its title as casteist and accused it of normalising hatred against a particular community, others argued that the film unfairly targets the Brahmin community, with several posts warning Netflix of a possible "mass boycott." Others went a step further, demanding that the streaming platform change the title of the film immediately.
According to several media reports, complaints have been lodged across the country against Netflix India over the title of the film.
According to the complainants, the use of the term in the show’s title is objectionable and could reinforce negative stereotypes, thereby hurting the sentiments of a particular community. They have urged authorities to intervene and take appropriate action against the streaming platform.
Reportedly, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has taken note of the issue and is aware of the complaints filed against Netflix India. The matter may be examined under existing content and broadcasting regulations to determine whether the title violates any guidelines.
Neither Netflix India nor the makers of the show have issued an official statement in response to the allegations so far. Manoj Bajpayee, who headlines the film, has also not commented on the controversy at this stage.
Meanwhile, during the event, the team of Ghooskhor Pandat shared, "It is a one-night thriller that follows the corrupt and morally bankrupt police officer Ajay Dikshit, as an unexpected encounter disrupts his plans and draws him into a chain of events far larger than anticipated. Set in Delhi and unfolding over the course of a single night, the film is driven by a situation wherein a girl is thrown out of a moving car, and the cop accompanies the injured girl to the hospital, leading to the unfolding of multiple situations."
"Led by Manoj Bajpayee, Ghooskhor Pandat allows the story to unfold through action and setting. We thank Netflix for partnering with us and for providing a platform for the film to reach audiences worldwide," the team added.