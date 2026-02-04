Ananya Panday Embarks On Her Jyotirlinga Journey With Trimbakeshwar, Bollywood Actress Chants 'Har Har Mahadev'

By: Aanchal C | February 04, 2026
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday set out on her spiritual journey by visiting the revered Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, marking it as her very first Jyotirlinga darshan
Sharing her experience on Instagram, she posted, “Har Har Mahadev… my first Jyotirlinga, the beginning of the best journey,” expressing her excitement and devotion
The Gen-Z star was captured offering prayers at the temple, radiating serenity and respect for the sacred space
For the occasion, Ananya chose a simple navy blue kurta paired with white pyjamas, opting for a natural, no-makeup look that highlighted her authentic beauty
Trimbakeshwar, nestled at the source of the Godavari River, is one of India’s most ancient pilgrimage towns and home to one of the twelve Jyotirlinga
The unique Jyotirlinga at Trimbakeshwar is renowned for its three-faced form, symbolising the Tridev: Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva
Fans flooded Ananya’s post with heartfelt comments, praising her simplicity and devotion
