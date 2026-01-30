Ananya Panday's No-Makeup, Simple Kurta Look To Visit Mahadev Temple Wins Internet Hearts

By: Aanchal C | January 30, 2026

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday delighted her followers by sharing serene moments from her visit to a temple temple, embracing simplicity and tradition

Dressed in a breezy mustard mulmul cotton kurta adorned with intricate Gadh-inspired patterns, the Gen-Z star radiated effortless elegance throughout her spiritual outing

She opted for a completely natural, no-makeup look that highlighted her flawless skin and authentic beauty, winning praise across social media

Sharing the series of pictures, she wrote, "ॐ नमः पार्वतीपतये हर हर महादेव” (Om Namah Parvatipatey, Har Har Mahadev).

The actress was seen feeding cows at the temple premises

This gesture by the star reflected compassion and respect for tradition

The carousel ended with a picture of a black dog captured by the actress

Thanks For Reading!

Margot Robbie Spotlights 'Taj Mahal' In ₹74 Crore Historic Diamond Necklace Once Owned By...
Find out More