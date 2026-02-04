 Kennedy OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's To Know Everything About Rahul Bhat & Sunny Leone's Film Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKennedy OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's To Know Everything About Rahul Bhat & Sunny Leone's Film Online

Kennedy OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's To Know Everything About Rahul Bhat & Sunny Leone's Film Online

Kennedy is a crime thriller that narrates the story of a former police officer named Uday Shetty, who is presumed dead by the world, but he is alive in the criminal world where he works as a contract killer named Kennedy and indulges in illegal and gritty things. What happens when he decides to kill those people who destroyed his career and life?

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
Kennedy OTT Release Date Revealed |

Kennedy is a neo-noir crime thriller film starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead roles. The film premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 25. Directed by a talented filmmaker for pioneering a raw, realistic, and gritty independent cinema. According to the makers of the film, Kennedy will skip theatrical release and directly arrive on the OTT platform in February 2026. Keep on reading to know more about the film and OTT streaming details.

When and where is it releasing on OTT?

The film will be released on ZEE5, starting from February 20, 2026. The streaming platform shared the intriguing poster of the film on Instagram and wrote, "Darker, deadlier, and undeniably Kashyap. The world-celebrated story of Kennedy is finally coming home on ZEE5 🔥#Kennedy, the most awaited film, premieres 20th Feb, only on #ZEE5."

What is Kennedy all about?

FPJ Shorts
Fractal Analytics Fixes ₹857-900 Price Band For ₹2,834 Crore IPO, Opens February 9
Fractal Analytics Fixes ₹857-900 Price Band For ₹2,834 Crore IPO, Opens February 9
Single's Inferno Season 5 Finale: Are Park Hee-Sun & Lim Su-Been Dating? Fans Spot Clues Ahead Of Finale
Single's Inferno Season 5 Finale: Are Park Hee-Sun & Lim Su-Been Dating? Fans Spot Clues Ahead Of Finale
Infosys Plunges More Than 8%, Wipro Down 4% As Anthropic AI Threat Rattles IT Stocks
Infosys Plunges More Than 8%, Wipro Down 4% As Anthropic AI Threat Rattles IT Stocks
Rohit Sharma Teams Up With His 'Lookalike' Amit Maru For Hilarious Segment Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Video
Rohit Sharma Teams Up With His 'Lookalike' Amit Maru For Hilarious Segment Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Video

Kennedy is a crime thriller that narrates the story of a former police officer named Uday Shetty, who is presumed dead by the world, but he is alive in the criminal world where he works as a contract killer named Kennedy and indulges in illegal and gritty things. What happens when he decides to kill those people who destroyed his career and life?

Read Also
Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Ranveer Singh's Spy Thriller Film Online?
article-image

Cast and characters

The film features Rahul Bhat as Uday Shetty / Kennedy, Sunny Leone as Charlie, Mohit Takalkar as Rasheed Khan, Abhilash Thapliyal as Chandan, Shrikant Yadav as Abhijit Kaale, Megha Burman as Anuradha, Kurush Deboo as a bookie associate of Shetty, Karishma Modi as Gunjan Arora, a film actress, and Aamir Dalvi as Saleem Kattawala, among others. The film is produced by Ranjan Singh and Kabir Ahuja under the banner of Good Bad Films and Zee Studios.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Single's Inferno Season 5 Finale: Are Park Hee-Sun & Lim Su-Been Dating? Fans Spot Clues Ahead Of...
Single's Inferno Season 5 Finale: Are Park Hee-Sun & Lim Su-Been Dating? Fans Spot Clues Ahead Of...
Kennedy OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's To Know Everything About Rahul Bhat & Sunny Leone's Film...
Kennedy OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's To Know Everything About Rahul Bhat & Sunny Leone's Film...
Ananya Panday Embarks On Her Jyotirlinga Journey With Trimbakeshwar, Bollywood Actress Chants 'Har...
Ananya Panday Embarks On Her Jyotirlinga Journey With Trimbakeshwar, Bollywood Actress Chants 'Har...
Adivi Sesh's Dacoit To Get POSTPONED To Avoid Clash With Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 & Yash's Toxic
Adivi Sesh's Dacoit To Get POSTPONED To Avoid Clash With Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 & Yash's Toxic
Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: Netizens SLAM Netflix India Over Title Of Manoj Bajpayee's Film,...
Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: Netizens SLAM Netflix India Over Title Of Manoj Bajpayee's Film,...