 'Creepy Supervillain Vibes...': Mardaani 3 Antagonist Mallika Prasad On Response She is Getting For Her Performance
Mallika Prasad is seen playing the role of Amma, the negative lead in Mardaani 3. She recently opened up about the response that she has received for her performance in the film.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
Mallika Prasad | Instagram

Mardaani 3 was released on January 30, 2026, and it is getting a decent response at the box office. While Rani Mukerji has received amazing reviews for her performance, the antagonist of the film, Mallika Prasad, who plays the role of Amma in Mardaani 3, has also grabbed everyone's attention with her act.

Recently, Mallika revealed that there was a reason why details about her character were kept under wraps. She said, “There's always a lot of joy in the movies whenever there is a big reveal, or there is a surprise. The Mardaani franchise has excelled at creating great villains, so with the character of Amma, this was the plan to keep things under wraps until the timing was right for the surprise reveal of the first female villain of the franchise.”

Mallika Prasad On Audience's Reaction To Her Performance

Further talking about the response that she has received for her performance, Mallika said, "All the love and congratulations I've got from fans on my social media for my performance seems to suggest that the character of Amma ‘hits different’ - with creepy supervillain vibes.”

“The score by John Stewart Eduri and the songs by Sarthak Kalyani give the character that extra something, as the character of Amma's ‘evil boss music’ adds to her menace," the actress added.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection

Mardaani 3 took a slow start at the box office with a collection of Rs. 4 crore. However, over the weekend, the film showed a huge jump and collected Rs. 17.25 crore in three days.

On Monday, the movie showed a drop and collected Rs. 2.25 crore. On its fifth day, Tuesday, Mardaani 3 minted Rs. 2.60 crore, taking the total to Rs. 22.35 crore.

It is expected to stay stable at the box office in the coming days, and while there's no big film releasing this Friday, Mardaani 3 might become the audience's first choice over the weekend.

