'Go Watch The Goddess Of Acting...': Akshay Kumar Praises Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3, Fans Wonder If He Is Hinting At OMG 3

Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 was released on Friday. The film has received mixed reviews from the critics, but Rani's performance in the movie is praised by one and all. On Saturday, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram story to praise Rani's performance and the movie.

He wrote, "Go watch the 'Goddess' of acting in her most powerful avatar. I saw it. I loved it. Don't miss it." Check out the post below...

Did Akshay Kumar Hint About Starring With Rani Mukerji In OMG 3?

For the uninitiated, there have been reports that Rani will be starring in OMG 3, which is titled Oh My Goddess. While the film is not yet officially announced, it will reportedly start rolling in February this year.

Now, fans are wondering whether Akshay hinted at his and Rani's casting in OMG 3 by calling her 'goddess of acting' in his Instagram story. A fan tweeted, "Latest story of #AkshayKumar sir about rani Mukherjee's #Mardaani3 Can we say it,that this the clear hint about @akshaykumar is doing #OMG3 with #RaniMukerji (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "It means #OMG3 with #RaniMukerji (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "#RaniMukerji as 'Goddess' by #AkshayKumar a HINT for #OMG3 ? (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Rani has been in the industry for 30 years, and Akshay has been working for more than three decades. However, both actors have not yet done a film together. So, if the reports of OMG 3 turns out to be true, it will be their first movie together.

Meanwhile, like previous OMG movies, Akshay will reportedly have an extended cameo in OMG 3, and Rani will be seen as the lead.

Mardaani 3 Review

Meanwhile, Mardaani 3 has received mixed reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Mardaani 3 is a decent watch, but it is very predictable, and the second half could have been better. However, great performances and an excellent background score save the film. Also, what works for Mardaani 3 is the climax. We once again come out of the theatre with a strong feeling of being empowered, and also with a question, 'Why Are Always Girls/Women Targetted?'"