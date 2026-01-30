Mardaani 3 Review: Rani Mukerji Is Once Again Excellent As Shivani Shivaji Roy In This Hard-Hitting Film, But...

Mardaani 3 Review | Instagram

Title: Mardaani 3

Director: Abhiraj Minawala

Cast: Rani Mukerji, Mallika Prasad, Janki Bodiwala

Where To Watch: In theatres near you

Ratings: 3 stars

Mardaani 3 Review: In 2014, Yash Raj Films came up with Mardaani starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role. The actress played the role of a cop named Shivani Shivaji Roy in it. The movie received an amazing response from critics and the audience, and it became a hit at the box office. The film was turned into a franchise, and in 2019, Mardaani 2 was released. Once again, it had a hard-hitting subject that grabbed the attention of the audience, and the movie was a successful venture. Now, after seven years, Rani is back as Shivani Shivaji Roy, and with the previous Mardaani movies impressing one and all, the expectations from Mardaani 3 are also quite high. So, is the movie worth your time and money? Read on to know that...

Shivani Shivaji Roy (Rani Mukerji) is now a Senior Superintendent of Police, and she is told to join the NIA (National Investigation Agency) to search for the kidnapped girl child of an IFS officer. While it looks like just a kidnapping case, there's more to it. The girls from the age of 8-11 are being kidnapped by Amma (Mallika Prasad), who is the head of the beggar mafia. However, these girls are not being used as beggars. So, why is Amma kidnapping these girls? What's her actual motive? Will Shivani be able to find the girl? Well, to know the answers to these questions, you need to watch the film.

Mardaani 3 starts with a bang. After a hard-hitting scene, Shivani's character is introduced with a Pushpa-style fight scene. The movie then moves towards the case, and we are in for a cat-and-mouse game. While in the previous Mardaani franchise movies, the villains tried to hide themselves from Shivani, here Amma comes face-to-face, inside her house, and challenges her.

The first half of the movie has scenes that will give you goosebumps and will also keep you on the edge of your seat. The pre-interval portions are just amazing, and even the twist, though predictable, has been shot wonderfully. Of course, the interval point is very interesting, and we hope for a better second half.

However, in the second half, Mardaani 3 dips. After the interval, while we expected more goosebumps and edge-of-your-seat moments, the film takes the subtle route. There are numerous twists and turns in the second half, but they are very predictable, and director Abhiraj Minawala fails to narrate them interestingly. Also, the BIG twist of why the girls are being kidnapped is something we never thought of and surely surprises, but the makers should have made it clearer for the layman to understand.

In the second half, the movie also looks a bit inspired by the YRF Spy Universe because of the twists and turns. But, we are not surprised as Minawala has worked as an assistant on movies like Tiger 3 and War 2.

Mardaani 3 Review - Actors' Performances

Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy is back with a bang! She is simply excellent in her role, getting the grit as well as the emotional factor perfectly into the character. There are moments in the film that make us realise why she is called one of the most talented actresses in the film industry.

Mallika Prasad as Amma is amazing! With her performance, she gets the perfect amount of terror required in the film. A special mention to her hair and makeup, which is WOW!

Prajesh Kashyap steals the show. He is the surprise in the film, and what a performance! Janki Bodiwala (Shaitaan fame) has been given a meaty role, and she has done justice to it. She shines in her scenes in the second half.

Mardaani 3 Review - Music

The background score of Mardaani 3, composed by John Stewart Eduri, is fantastic. It is his music that takes the film a notch higher. After Rani, the hero of Mardaani 3, is the background score. Very effective! Also, the track Babbar Sherni grabs our attention.

Mardaani 3 Review - FPJ Verdict

Overall, Mardaani 3 is a decent watch, but it is very predictable, and the second half could have been better. However, great performances and an excellent background score save the film. Also, what works for Mardaani 3 is the climax. We once again come out of the theatre with a strong feeling of being empowered, and also with a question, 'Why Are Always Girls/Women Targetted?'