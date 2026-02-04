 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 4: Noina Orders Tulsi To Shift To Shanti Niketan; Latter Taunts Her And Denies
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 4: Noina Orders Tulsi To Shift To Shanti Niketan; Latter Taunts Her And Denies

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 4: Noina Orders Tulsi To Shift To Shanti Niketan; Latter Taunts Her And Denies

From Noina telling Tulsi to shift to Shanti Niketan to the new factory opening, today's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 was very interesting.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 4 | Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 4: Today's episode starts with Tulsi and the girls getting ready to go to the new factory. But Noina comes to the chawl and tells Tulsi that she wants to talk to her. Tulsi tells Vaishnavi and the other girls to leave for the factory. Noina orders Tulsi that she has to shift to Shanti Niketan. Tulsi is surprised to hear Noina's tone and asks her why she should come to Shanti Niketan. Noina tells Tulsi that Suhani has come to Mumbai, and according to Babji, she and Mihir are still together, so that's why she has to shift to Shanti Niketan. However, Tulsi firmly denies.

Later, Noina taunts Tulsi and reminds her of how a few years ago, she was the wife, and Noina was the business partner, and now, Tulsi is the business partner, and she is the wife. Tulsi taunts Noina by reminding her that she is not Mihir's wife yet.

Read Also
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 3: Mihir Denies Working With Tulsi, Noina...
article-image

At the school, Pari and Ajay are having a conversation. Meanwhile, Garima comes and complains about another child. Later, the child's mother comes and says sorry to Garima and Pari. The woman asks Pari and Ajay if they are a couple, but they quickly deny. The woman recognises Ajay and reveals that they were classmates in school. Pari leaves from there while Ajay is having a conversation with the woman, and she feels a bit jealous.

At the new factory, Mihri and Tulsi sign an MOU, and a small romantic moment happens between them, which everyone notices. Later, Noina takes Mihir out of the cabin and says that she understands it is difficult to work with Tulsi, so they should not do the deal. But Mihir says that now the signing is done, so he has to. He then sarcastically compares Noina to Tulsi and tells her that Tulsi can never beat her.

FPJ Shorts
Justice Suresh Gupte's Inquiry Clears Bandra Gymkhana's September 2025 Elections, Affirms Fair Process
Justice Suresh Gupte's Inquiry Clears Bandra Gymkhana's September 2025 Elections, Affirms Fair Process
'Heartbroken': Shashi Tharoor's Son Ishaan Tharoor Laid Off From The Washington Post; Shares Emotional Social Media Post
'Heartbroken': Shashi Tharoor's Son Ishaan Tharoor Laid Off From The Washington Post; Shares Emotional Social Media Post
Dr Pravin Togadia's Navi Mumbai Visit: IHC President To Tour Hanuman Chalisa Centres & Discuss Community Issues
Dr Pravin Togadia's Navi Mumbai Visit: IHC President To Tour Hanuman Chalisa Centres & Discuss Community Issues
MBVV Police Impose Restrictions Near Exam Centres Ahead Of SSC, HSC Board Exams 2026
MBVV Police Impose Restrictions Near Exam Centres Ahead Of SSC, HSC Board Exams 2026

Dev comes to the factory with Suhani, and everyone gets shocked. Suhani meets Tulsi and talks to her. Meanwhile, Noina tells Mihir that it was she who told Dev to get Suhani to the factory, so she could meet Tulsi. Mihir once again sarcastically compliments her.

Read Also
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 2: Tulsi Saves Virani's Factory, Stops The...
article-image

Later, everyone goes to the inauguration ceremony of the factory. The workers of the factory and Vallabh Bhai are very happy to see Tulsi, and say that as she is back, everything will be fine. Noina gets jealous seeing all these things. Tulsi performs a small pooja and makes Swastik at the entrance of the factory. But, Suchu tells Mihir to let Noina cut the ribbon as she is also a part of the business. Noina cuts the ribbon, and Tulsi and the Viranis are not happy about it.

Now, let's wait and watch what will happen in tomorrow's episode.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 4: Noina Orders Tulsi To Shift To Shanti...
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 4: Noina Orders Tulsi To Shift To Shanti...
'Social Media & Online Gaming Must Be Restricted...': Sonu Sood Reacts To 3 Minor Girls Committing...
'Social Media & Online Gaming Must Be Restricted...': Sonu Sood Reacts To 3 Minor Girls Committing...
'Kya Bakchodi Kar Rahe Ho...': Samay Raina Roasts Archana Puran Singh's Son Aaryamann Sethi After He...
'Kya Bakchodi Kar Rahe Ho...': Samay Raina Roasts Archana Puran Singh's Son Aaryamann Sethi After He...
Who Is Kani Kusruti? Actress Playing The Strong Role Of A Rape Survivor In Taapsee Pannu Starrer...
Who Is Kani Kusruti? Actress Playing The Strong Role Of A Rape Survivor In Taapsee Pannu Starrer...
'Kim Min-Gee Is Toxic': Single's Inferno Season 5 Contestant Faces Backlash After Emotional Showdown...
'Kim Min-Gee Is Toxic': Single's Inferno Season 5 Contestant Faces Backlash After Emotional Showdown...