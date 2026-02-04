Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 4: Noina Orders Tulsi To Shift To Shanti Niketan; Latter Taunts Her And Denies

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 4 | Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 4: Today's episode starts with Tulsi and the girls getting ready to go to the new factory. But Noina comes to the chawl and tells Tulsi that she wants to talk to her. Tulsi tells Vaishnavi and the other girls to leave for the factory. Noina orders Tulsi that she has to shift to Shanti Niketan. Tulsi is surprised to hear Noina's tone and asks her why she should come to Shanti Niketan. Noina tells Tulsi that Suhani has come to Mumbai, and according to Babji, she and Mihir are still together, so that's why she has to shift to Shanti Niketan. However, Tulsi firmly denies.

Later, Noina taunts Tulsi and reminds her of how a few years ago, she was the wife, and Noina was the business partner, and now, Tulsi is the business partner, and she is the wife. Tulsi taunts Noina by reminding her that she is not Mihir's wife yet.

At the school, Pari and Ajay are having a conversation. Meanwhile, Garima comes and complains about another child. Later, the child's mother comes and says sorry to Garima and Pari. The woman asks Pari and Ajay if they are a couple, but they quickly deny. The woman recognises Ajay and reveals that they were classmates in school. Pari leaves from there while Ajay is having a conversation with the woman, and she feels a bit jealous.

At the new factory, Mihri and Tulsi sign an MOU, and a small romantic moment happens between them, which everyone notices. Later, Noina takes Mihir out of the cabin and says that she understands it is difficult to work with Tulsi, so they should not do the deal. But Mihir says that now the signing is done, so he has to. He then sarcastically compares Noina to Tulsi and tells her that Tulsi can never beat her.

Dev comes to the factory with Suhani, and everyone gets shocked. Suhani meets Tulsi and talks to her. Meanwhile, Noina tells Mihir that it was she who told Dev to get Suhani to the factory, so she could meet Tulsi. Mihir once again sarcastically compliments her.

Later, everyone goes to the inauguration ceremony of the factory. The workers of the factory and Vallabh Bhai are very happy to see Tulsi, and say that as she is back, everything will be fine. Noina gets jealous seeing all these things. Tulsi performs a small pooja and makes Swastik at the entrance of the factory. But, Suchu tells Mihir to let Noina cut the ribbon as she is also a part of the business. Noina cuts the ribbon, and Tulsi and the Viranis are not happy about it.

Now, let's wait and watch what will happen in tomorrow's episode.