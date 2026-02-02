Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rani Mukerji's Film Sees 16% Growth On 1st Sunday, Earns ₹7.25 Crore

Photo Via YouTube

Actress Rani Mukerji's latest theatrical release, Mardaani 3, which hit cinemas on January 30, 2026, coinciding with her 30th anniversary in cinema, opened to mixed reviews. While the film registered a slow start at the box office, earning Rs 4 crore on its opening day, despite the Mardaani franchise being popular and successful, it has now performed decently over the weekend.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 3

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 collected Rs 7.25 crore on its first Sunday, taking its total box office collection to Rs 17.5 crore. The film had earned Rs 6 crore on its first Saturday, registering a 16% growth on Day 3.

Mardaani 3 Cast

Mardaani 3 also features Janki Bodiwala, Jisshu Sengupta, Mikhail Yawalkar, Indraneel Bhattacharya and others, along with actress Mallika Prasad, who plays the main antagonist, Amma.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala. Mardaani 3 is the third instalment in the Mardaani series, following Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019).

On Sunday, February 1, Mardaani 3 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 33.29%, with morning shows at 13.23%, afternoon shows at 37.04%, evening shows at 49.80%, and night shows at 33.10%.

Free Press Journal's Mardaani 3 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Mardaani 3 is a decent watch, but it is very predictable, and the second half could have been better. However, great performances and an excellent background score save the film. Also, what works for Mardaani 3 is the climax. We once again come out of the theatre with a strong feeling of being empowered, and also with a question, 'Why Are Always Girls/Women Targetted?'"