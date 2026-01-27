 'I Will Have To Keep Waiting...': Mardaani 3 Actress Rani Mukerji On Starring In A Romantic-Comedy Like Hum Tum Again | Exclusive
Rani Mukerji will next be seen in Mardaani 3, which is slated to release on January 30, 2026. The Free Press Journal interacted with the actress recently and spoke to her about starring in a romantic-comedy like Hum Tum again.

Murtuza Iqbal
Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Rani Mukerji / Hum Tum | Instagram: YRF Talent / Google

From her films in the 90s and early 2000s to her movies in the past few years, Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has proved that she is undoubtedly one of the most talented and versatile actresses we have in the industry. For the past few years, we have mainly seen her in serious and dramataic roles, and now, she is gearing up for the release of Mardaani 3.

The Free Press Journal recently interacted with the actress, and we asked her if we can see her in a romantic-comedy like Hum Tum, where we also get to see her dancing, as she is an amazing dancer, to which the actress said, "I would love to. To be honest, I love songs and dances, and I love doing romantic films. But see, as I tell you, nothing is in our hands. Because everything depends on the audience, like what they are accepting at the box office. Everything depends on the director and the producer, who are the main backbone of a film. Does he want to produce a different film, like a mature love story? Are there writers who are able to write a really beautiful love story at this point?"

She further added, "So it's really not in my hands. I will have to keep waiting. So if somebody is inspired, please go ahead and come up with a nice story. I would love it."

Mardaani 3 Release Date

Meanwhile, Mardaani 3 is slated to release on January 30, 2026. The trailer of the film has grabbed everyone's attention, and the fans of Rani are eagerly waiting to watch her on the big screen.

The actress' last release, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, had done a good business at the box office, and for her performance in the movie, Rani won her first National Award.

