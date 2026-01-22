'You Know We Are Joking About It But...': Rani Mukherji Breaks Down While Recalling Dubbing In Early Days Of Her Career- Watch VIDEO

Rani Mukherji |

It’s been 30 years since the legendary actress Rani Mukerji made her mark in Bollywood. During a conversation with Karan Johar, Rani got emotional while recalling the shooting of the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai trailer. Her eyes welled up as she described filming and dubbing the scene. Seeing this, Karan immediately stood up, blew her a kiss while going all "aww."

Karan took the conversation forward and explained how Aditya Chopra played an important role in Rani and his journey. He then described how the teaser was shot in front of the blue screen where Rani is sitting with baby Anjali.

Choking on her emotions, Rani recalled Aditya coming up to her and asking whether she had a problem with dubbing, as she has a "quintessential" way of talking. The actress then remembered saying, "No, I don't have any problem with dubbing." When asked whether she dubbed her first film, Rani replied to Aditya with "ofcouse, I dubbed my film."

Rani went emotional, choking on her tears while remembering Aditya saying that he loves her voice and telling her that she would dub for his film. Wiping off her tears, Rani said, "Thank to you Karan when I was able to retain my voice." Karan further added that Rani has a beautiful voice.

Karan remembered a distributor saying to him and his father that her voice should be changed. But they refused to do it, as one's voice cannot be replaced. He further recalled his father sharing an anecdote where he was asked to change Amitabh Bachchan's voice, but he didn’t, and Bachchan then became famous.

Rani thanked Karan for playing an important role, saying, "You know we are joking about it today but your decision as a young filmmaker, it was your first film and you could have easily been swayed with the pressure that came on you, but you stood your ground and that's why he's Karan Johar." She further went on too thank Karan for helping her retain her voice in the industry.