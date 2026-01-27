Bhind Theatre Plays Pirated Version Of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Border 2; Inside Video Goes Viral

In a startling incident that has left filmgoers shocked, a theatre in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district has allegedly been caught screening a pirated version of Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan-starrer Border 2.

Piracy is typically associated with illegal online platforms or cam-recorded clips circulating on messaging apps. However, this case appears to have turned that notion on its head, with a cam-recorded version of the film allegedly being played inside a cinema hall itself.

The issue first came to light after an Instagram user, Singhboys888, shared a video claiming that Sharda Cinema in Bhind was screening a low-quality, cam-recorded print of Border 2. The now-deleted post criticised the state of the theatre and alleged that the film was downloaded via a third-party mobile application and projected for paying audiences. The caption also took a swipe at local leadership, lamenting the deteriorating condition of the city’s only cinema hall despite ticket and parking charges.

Although the original Instagram post has since been taken down, the video quickly found its way onto X (formerly known as Twitter). The footage purportedly shows shaky visuals and poor audio quality, clear indicators of a cam-recorded version, being played on the big screen.

"They say India is not for beginners. I say Bhind is not even for pros. Pirated print of Border 2 allegedly shown at Cineplex screening. A video shared by Instagram user #singhboys888 claims that a pirated version of Border 2 was played during a screening at a cineplex," a user wrote on X.

A video shared by Instagram user #singhboys888 claims that a pirated version of Border 2 was played during a screening at a cineplex. pic.twitter.com/9BKqKQWppZ — Puneet Sharma (@PuneetVuneet) January 26, 2026

Many users also pointed out the irony of piracy reaching such an extreme level, where a theatre, meant to uphold the cinematic experience, allegedly becomes a venue for illegal content.

Border 2 released in theatres on January 23, 2026, and within days, pirated versions reportedly began circulating online. However, the alleged screening of a cam-recorded print inside a cinema hall has taken the issue to an unprecedented level.

As of now, there has been no official response from the theatre management or local authorities regarding the viral video.

Border 2 box office collection

Border 2, also featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, delivered a powerful performance at the box office during its four-day extended opening weekend. According to Sacnilk, the film raked in an impressive Rs 180 crore in just four days, marking a strong and successful start to its theatrical run.