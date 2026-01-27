Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: After Minting ₹180 Crore Over 4-Day Extended Weekend, Will Sunny Deol Starrer Pass The Tuesday Test?

Border 2 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, took the box office by storm over the four-day extended weekend. According to the Sanilk, the film collected Rs. 180 crore in four days, which is an excellent amount.

Now, all eyes are on Tuesday's collection, as it will be the first working day after the long weekend. We can expect Border 2 to collect a double-digit number, but it will be interesting to see how much drop the movie will face at the box office on its fifth day.

As per early estimates, we can expect the film to collect around Rs. 15-20 crore on its day five. But, if the footfalls are better in the late evening and night shows, the collection can be more than Rs. 20 crore.

Border 2 Budget

Reportedly, Border 2 is mounted on a budget of Rs. 150-200 crore. So, even if we consider Rs. 200 crore as the budget, the movie is all set to surpass its budget at the box office very soon.

Border 2 is clearly on its way to becoming a superhit at the box office. But it will be interesting to see whether it will break records or not.

Border 2 Vs Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar, in four days, had collected Rs. 126.25 crore, and Border 2 has collected Rs. 180 crore. So, for now, the Sunny Deol starrer is ahead of Ranveer Singh's film.

However, Dhurandhar had a long run at the box office, and it is still minting a good amount. The collection of Dhurandhar is around Rs. 834.65 crore, and it is still running in theatres.

So, it will be interesting to see whether Border 2 will be able to beat Dhurandhar or not.