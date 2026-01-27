 Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: After Minting ₹180 Crore Over 4-Day Extended Weekend, Will Sunny Deol Starrer Pass The Tuesday Test?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBorder 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: After Minting ₹180 Crore Over 4-Day Extended Weekend, Will Sunny Deol Starrer Pass The Tuesday Test?

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: After Minting ₹180 Crore Over 4-Day Extended Weekend, Will Sunny Deol Starrer Pass The Tuesday Test?

Border 2 enjoyed a four-day extended weekend due to the Republic Day holiday and collected Rs. 180 crore. Now, all eyes are on Tuesday's collection, as it will be the first working day after the long weekend. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Border 2 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, took the box office by storm over the four-day extended weekend. According to the Sanilk, the film collected Rs. 180 crore in four days, which is an excellent amount.

Now, all eyes are on Tuesday's collection, as it will be the first working day after the long weekend. We can expect Border 2 to collect a double-digit number, but it will be interesting to see how much drop the movie will face at the box office on its fifth day.

As per early estimates, we can expect the film to collect around Rs. 15-20 crore on its day five. But, if the footfalls are better in the late evening and night shows, the collection can be more than Rs. 20 crore.

Read Also
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol Starrer Collects ₹59 Crore On Republic Day
article-image

Border 2 Budget

FPJ Shorts
Kalraj Mishra Seeks Review Of UGC Rules As Protests Spread From Lucknow To Varanasi, BJP Office Bearers Quit, Bareilly City Magistrate Suspended
Kalraj Mishra Seeks Review Of UGC Rules As Protests Spread From Lucknow To Varanasi, BJP Office Bearers Quit, Bareilly City Magistrate Suspended
Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali Director Rahul Sankrityan REACTS To Critic Claiming Film's First Look Was Made Using AI: 'Invested Months Of...'
Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali Director Rahul Sankrityan REACTS To Critic Claiming Film's First Look Was Made Using AI: 'Invested Months Of...'
Republic Day 2026: Sri Shanmukhananda Sabha, Indian Army Felicitate 25 Wounded Warriors In Mumbai
Republic Day 2026: Sri Shanmukhananda Sabha, Indian Army Felicitate 25 Wounded Warriors In Mumbai
Supreme Court Allows Woman Who Lost Husband During COVID-19 To Settle Bank Loan On Relaxed Terms
Supreme Court Allows Woman Who Lost Husband During COVID-19 To Settle Bank Loan On Relaxed Terms

Reportedly, Border 2 is mounted on a budget of Rs. 150-200 crore. So, even if we consider Rs. 200 crore as the budget, the movie is all set to surpass its budget at the box office very soon.

Border 2 is clearly on its way to becoming a superhit at the box office. But it will be interesting to see whether it will break records or not.

Border 2 Vs Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar, in four days, had collected Rs. 126.25 crore, and Border 2 has collected Rs. 180 crore. So, for now, the Sunny Deol starrer is ahead of Ranveer Singh's film.

Read Also
'If Because Of Trolls, We Replace...': Border 2 Producer Bhushan Kumar Defends Diljit Dosanjh's...
article-image

However, Dhurandhar had a long run at the box office, and it is still minting a good amount. The collection of Dhurandhar is around Rs. 834.65 crore, and it is still running in theatres.

So, it will be interesting to see whether Border 2 will be able to beat Dhurandhar or not.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali Director Rahul Sankrityan REACTS To Critic Claiming Film's First Look...
Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali Director Rahul Sankrityan REACTS To Critic Claiming Film's First Look...
Actor Kamaal R Khan Sent To Judicial Custody In Oshiwara Firing Case
Actor Kamaal R Khan Sent To Judicial Custody In Oshiwara Firing Case
Bhind Theatre Plays Pirated Version Of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Border 2; Inside Video Goes Viral
Bhind Theatre Plays Pirated Version Of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Border 2; Inside Video Goes Viral
Kriti Sanon's '2,200-Page Thesis' Scene In Tere Ishk Mein Sparks Meme-Fest, PhD Scholars & Netizens...
Kriti Sanon's '2,200-Page Thesis' Scene In Tere Ishk Mein Sparks Meme-Fest, PhD Scholars & Netizens...
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: After Minting ₹180 Crore Over 4-Day Extended...
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: After Minting ₹180 Crore Over 4-Day Extended...