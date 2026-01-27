 Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol Starrer Collects ₹59 Crore On Republic Day
Border 2 has done fantastic business at the box office over the extended four-day first weekend. The film, on its fourth day, collected Rs. 59 crore, taking the total to Rs. 180 crore.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 09:08 AM IST
Border 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Anurag Singh's Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh, has taken the box office by storm. The movie took a good start at the box office, but clearly, the positive reviews, and the good word of mouth helped it to show a huge jump at the box office over the weekend.

After the first weekend, it was expected that Border 2 will show a jump at the box office on Monday, as it was the Republic Day holiday. The film showed a minimal growth from Sunday's (Rs.54.50 crore) collected, and minted Rs. 59 crore on its fourth day, taking the total to Rs. 180 crore, which is surely an excellent amount.

Border 2 Budget

According to some reports, Border 2 is made on a budget of Rs. 150-200 crore. Even if we consider Rs. 200 crore as the budget, the film might surpass its budget with Tuesday's (day 5) collection.

So, clearly, Border 2 is on its way to becoming a superhit. But, it will be interesting to see how far it will go at the box office.

For now, it is ahead of Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar. But, the Aditya Dhar directorial had a dream run at the box office for more than a month. So, it will be interesting to see if Border 2 will surpass the lifetime collection of Dhurandhar (Rs. 833.4 crore)."

Border 2 Reviews

Border 2 has received positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Border 2 is an emotional film that gives a perfect tribute to our soldiers from the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Navy. So, you should watch it! Please carry a lot of tissues, you will need them!"

