Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Sunny Deol Starrer Show A HUGE Jump Due To Republic Day Holiday?

Border 2 Box Office Collection

Anurag Singh's Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh, is getting an amazing response at the box office. The film took a good opening, and later went to show a huge jump at the box office over the weekend. In just three days, it collected Rs. 121 crore.

Now, it is expected that on Monday, which is the Republic Day holiday, Border 2 will once again show a jump at the box office. As per early estimates, we can expect the fourth day collection to be around Rs. 60 crore. However, if in the evening and night shows, there are better footfalls, then the collection can be more than Rs. 60 crore. So, in just four days, we can expect Border 2 to collect around Rs. 180-190 crore, which is an excellent amount.

Border 2 Budget

While the makers have not yet officially revealed the budget of Border 2, according to some reports, the film is made on a budget of Rs. 150-200 crore. So, in the next couple of days, it will easily surpass its budget at the box office.

Border 2 is surely heading for a superhit verdict. But it will be interesting to see whether it will break records at the box office or not.

Border 2 Vs Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

If we look at the first weekend collection of Dhurandhar then Border 2 is ahead of the Ranveer Singh starrer. Dhurandhar, in three days, had collected Rs. 103 crore, and Border 2 has minted Rs. 121 crore.

However, Dhurandhar continued its dream run for more than a month at the box office, and its lifetime collection is Rs. 833.40 crore. So, it will be interesting to see if Border 2 will be able to beat Dhurandhar at the box office or not.