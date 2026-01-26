'Sunny Deol You Are The Best': Esha Deol Reviews Border 2; Reacts To Late Father Dharmendra Getting Padma Vibhushan

Esha Deol / Sunny Deol / Ahana Deol / Dharmendra | Instagram

Actress Esha Deol and her sister, Ahana Deol, watched Border 2 on Sunday with their half-brother, Sunny Deol. On Sunday, it was also announced that their father and late veteran actor, Dharmendra, will be honoured with Padma Vibhushan. Esha, on Monday, took to Instagram to react to her father getting Padma Vibhushan and also praised Border 2.

He shared picture with Sunny and Ahana, and wrote, "Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳 Really happy that our papa is being conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award (sic)."

The actress further wrote, "And Border 2 अपने परिवार और दोस्तो के साथ ज़रूर देखिए We watched the film last night @iamsunnydeol you are the best 💪🏼 Shout out to @ahan.shetty @varundvn @diljitdosanjh @nidhiduttaofficial fantastic. Salute (sic)."

Netizens React To Esha Deol's Post

Well, netizens are very happy to see Esha, Sunny, and Ahana together. A netizen commented, "भाई बहनों की जोड़ी कितनी अच्छी लगती है (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Bada achcha laga bhai behan ko ek saath dekh kar Dharam ji ki aatma aashirvaad de rahi hai parivaar ko (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Bhagwan aapkai family ko ek sath humesha banaye rakhe (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Border 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Border 2 is leaving a strong mark at the box office. In just three days, the movie has collected Rs. 121 crore, which is an excellent amount.

The film is expected to show a jump or be stable at the box office on Monday, as it is Republic Day holiday. We can expect that by the end of its extended first weekend, Border 2 will cross the Rs. 150 crore mark at the box office.

According to reports, the film is made on a budget of Rs. 150-200 crore. So, clearly, Border 2 is on its way to becoming a hit at the box office.