Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol, Varun, Diljit, Ahan Starrer Shows HUGE Jump Sunday, Enters ₹100 Crore Club

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, has taken the box office by storm. The movie took a good opening at the box office, and over the weekend, Saturday and Sunday, it showed a fantastic jump, and entered the Rs. 100 crore club.

According to Sacnilk, on its first day, the movie collected Rs. 30 crore. On Saturday, it minted Rs. 36.50 crore, and on Sunday, it showed a huge jump and collected Rs. 54.50 crore, taking the total to Rs. 121 crore, which is an excellent amount.

Border 2 Reviews

Border 2 has received positive reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Border 2 is an emotional film that gives a perfect tribute to our soldiers from the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Navy. So, you should watch it! Please carry a lot of tissues, you will need them!"