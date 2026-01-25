Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan-Starrer Shows Strong Growth, Earns ₹66.7 Crore In India

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty’s much-anticipated war drama Border 2 is holding strong at the box office. The film witnessed a solid jump on its second day and earned approximately Rs 36.7 crore (India net) across all languages on Saturday (January 24), taking its two-day total to Rs 66.7 crore.

The film had opened well on Day 1 (Friday) with a collection of Rs 30 crore, and positive word of mouth helped drive higher footfalls on Saturday. According to Sacnilk, Border 2 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 41.58 per cent on Day 2, indicating strong audience interest, especially in mass circuits and single screens.

Trade experts note that the film has benefitted greatly from favourable reviews and strong audience feedback. Critics have largely praised the film’s patriotic theme, performances, and large-scale action sequences, while viewers have responded positively to its emotional core and war spectacle.

Adding to its advantage, Border 2 is enjoying a four-day extended weekend due to the Republic Day holiday on Monday. With Sunday and Monday still ahead, the film is expected to see further growth. According to trade estimates, Border 2 could collect Rs 120–150 crore by the end of its extended opening weekend.

While the makers have not officially disclosed the budget, reports suggest that the film is mounted on a lavish scale, with a production cost estimated between Rs 150–200 crore. Given its current trend, Border 2 is well on track to emerge as a box office hit, though it remains to be seen whether it will set new records in the coming days.

Notably, Border 2 has become the biggest release of 2026 so far, though it could not surpass the record for the biggest Republic Day opening, which is still held by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan with Rs 55 crore.

A sequel to the 1997 cult classic Border, the film is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India–Pakistan war and highlights the unity of the Army, Navy and Air Force in defending the nation.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is co-produced by original director JP Dutta and his daughter Nidhi Dutta. It also stars Mona Singh, Anyaa Singh, Sonam Bajwa and Medha Rana.