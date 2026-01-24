 Border 2 Actor Varun Dhawan Travels in Mumbai Metro To Beat The Traffic - Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBorder 2 Actor Varun Dhawan Travels in Mumbai Metro To Beat The Traffic - Watch Video

Border 2 Actor Varun Dhawan Travels in Mumbai Metro To Beat The Traffic - Watch Video

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram story to inform his fans that he is travelling in the Mumbai Metro. He also asked his fans to guess which theatre he is visiting.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
Varun Dhawan In Mumbai Metro | Instagram

Actor Varun Dhawan is currently busy garneing praises for his performance in Border 2, which was released on Friday. The actor has been doing theatre visits to meet the audience, and on Saturday, while visiting a theatre, he opted to travel in the Mumbai Metro to beat the traffic. Varun took to his Instagram story to inform his fans about it.

He shared a picture from the metro and wrote, "Which theatre I'm headed to surprise visit? (sic)." Later, his videos of travelling in the Mumbai Metro also made it to social media. Watch the posts below...

Read Also
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol's Film Opens Strong At ₹30 Crore In India, Beats...
article-image

Varun Dhawan Visits Theatre To Meet Audience During Border 2 Screening

A video of Varun from a theatre has also made it to social media, in which he is seen meeting the fans during the Border 2 screening. Watch the video below...

FPJ Shorts
'Jobless Bihari Launda Naach': Youngsters Dance To Priyanka Chopra's 'Teri Dulhan' While Circling A Bike At Patna Marine Drive
'Jobless Bihari Launda Naach': Youngsters Dance To Priyanka Chopra's 'Teri Dulhan' While Circling A Bike At Patna Marine Drive
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Sunny Deol, Varun, Diljit & Ahan Starrer Expected To Show A Jump On Saturday
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Sunny Deol, Varun, Diljit & Ahan Starrer Expected To Show A Jump On Saturday
IND Vs NZ, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre And Co Remain Unbeaten, Thrash Kiwis By 7 Wickets In Rain-Hit Encounter
IND Vs NZ, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre And Co Remain Unbeaten, Thrash Kiwis By 7 Wickets In Rain-Hit Encounter
Bhiwandi Secular Front Faces Internal Rift Over Mayoral Claim, Numbers Dip And New Alliances Loom Ahead Of BNCMC Polls
Bhiwandi Secular Front Faces Internal Rift Over Mayoral Claim, Numbers Dip And New Alliances Loom Ahead Of BNCMC Polls

Varun Dhawan's Performance In Border 2

When the trailer and the songs of Border 2 were released, Varun was trolled a lot. However, after the film's release, the actor is getting positive reviews.

The Free Press Journal reviewer wrote, "Varun Dhawan was trolled after the trailer, and the songs of the film were released. But the actor has given a slap to all trolls with his excellent performance in Border 2."

Read Also
Border 2 Review: An Emotional Tribute To 'Woh Mitti Ke Bete Jo Wapas Naa Laute'
article-image

Border 2 Box Office Collection

Border 2, on its first day, collected Rs. 30 crore at the box office. The film has received positive reviews, and the word of mouth is also very good, so the movie is expected to show a jump at the box office over the weekend.

As per early estimates, the movie on its second day might collection around Rs. 30-35 crore, taking the two-day total to Rs. 60-65 crore, which is surely a good number. According to reports, Border 2 is made on a budget of Rs. 150-200 crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Border 2 Actor Varun Dhawan Travels in Mumbai Metro To Beat The Traffic - Watch Video
Border 2 Actor Varun Dhawan Travels in Mumbai Metro To Beat The Traffic - Watch Video
Die My Love On OTT: Where To Watch Jennifer Lawrence & Robert Pattinson's Latest Film Online?
Die My Love On OTT: Where To Watch Jennifer Lawrence & Robert Pattinson's Latest Film Online?
King Release Date: 'SRK Vs Aneet Padda', Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Set To Clash With Shakti Shalini At...
King Release Date: 'SRK Vs Aneet Padda', Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Set To Clash With Shakti Shalini At...
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Gomzy AKA Gautam Virani Returns To Smriti Irani's Show As...
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Gomzy AKA Gautam Virani Returns To Smriti Irani's Show As...
'Nahi Main Aise Photos...': Sana Khan Refuses To Pose With Bigg Boss 19's Baseer Ali - Watch Video
'Nahi Main Aise Photos...': Sana Khan Refuses To Pose With Bigg Boss 19's Baseer Ali - Watch Video