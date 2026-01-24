Border 2 Actor Varun Dhawan Travels in Mumbai Metro To Beat The Traffic - Watch Video

Varun Dhawan In Mumbai Metro | Instagram

Actor Varun Dhawan is currently busy garneing praises for his performance in Border 2, which was released on Friday. The actor has been doing theatre visits to meet the audience, and on Saturday, while visiting a theatre, he opted to travel in the Mumbai Metro to beat the traffic. Varun took to his Instagram story to inform his fans about it.

He shared a picture from the metro and wrote, "Which theatre I'm headed to surprise visit? (sic)." Later, his videos of travelling in the Mumbai Metro also made it to social media. Watch the posts below...

Varun Dhawan Visits Theatre To Meet Audience During Border 2 Screening

A video of Varun from a theatre has also made it to social media, in which he is seen meeting the fans during the Border 2 screening. Watch the video below...

Varun Dhawan's Performance In Border 2

When the trailer and the songs of Border 2 were released, Varun was trolled a lot. However, after the film's release, the actor is getting positive reviews.

The Free Press Journal reviewer wrote, "Varun Dhawan was trolled after the trailer, and the songs of the film were released. But the actor has given a slap to all trolls with his excellent performance in Border 2."

Border 2 Box Office Collection

Border 2, on its first day, collected Rs. 30 crore at the box office. The film has received positive reviews, and the word of mouth is also very good, so the movie is expected to show a jump at the box office over the weekend.

As per early estimates, the movie on its second day might collection around Rs. 30-35 crore, taking the two-day total to Rs. 60-65 crore, which is surely a good number. According to reports, Border 2 is made on a budget of Rs. 150-200 crore.

