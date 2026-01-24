 Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol's Film Opens Strong At ₹30 Crore In India, Beats Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar
Sunny Deol's Border 2, also starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, opened to strong audience reviews. Released on Friday, January 23, the spiritual sequel to the 1997 classic earned Rs 30 crore on Day 1, surpassing Dhurandhar's Rs 27 crore, though it remained behind Deol's Gadar 2, which opened at Rs 40 crore.

Shefali Fernandes
Updated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 08:58 AM IST
Actor Sunny Deol's latest film Border 2, also starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, opened to positive audience reviews, with many declaring it a 'blockbuster.' Released on Friday, January 23, the film is touted as the spiritual sequel to the 1997 classic Border and made a roaring start at the box office, surpassing the opening-day collection of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 earned Rs 30 crore in India on Day 1, registering an overall Hindi occupancy of 32.10%, with night shows peaking at 48.06%.

While Dhurandhar had collected Rs 27 crore on its opening day, Border 2 is still trailing Sunny Deol's previous blockbuster Gadar 2, which had raked in Rs 40 crore on Day 1. Border 2 has been helmed by Anurag Singh and co-produced by original director JP Dutta along with his daughter Nidhi Dutta.

Anurag Singh has helmed border 2 and co-produced by its original director, JP Dutta, along with his daughter, Nidhi Dutta.

With Border 2, Dhawan scores his first box office success, while for Ahan Shetty, who debuted with Tadap in 2021, the film marks the first successful outing of his career.

Free Press Journal's Border 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer awarded Border 2 3.5 stars, writing in the review, "Border 2 starts with the introduction of all four lead characters, and later, goes into flashback (1961), focusing on the training and friendship of Dahiya, Rawat, and Sekhon. The first half is a perfect package; it has a couple of good action sequences, there's a bit of comedy, romance, drama, and a lot of emotional scenes. You will get tears in your eyes a lot of times while watching the first half of Border 2. The interval point promises that the second half will concentrate on the war. The war scenes have been shot very well, especially the scenes featuring the Indian Navy and the IAF. There are many goosebump moments. Border 2 is an emotional film that gives a perfect tribute to our soldiers from the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Navy."

