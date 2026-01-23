 'Truth Will Always Prevail': Karan Johar DEFENDS Varun Dhawan Amid Trolling Over His Smile In Border 2, Slams 'Clickbait Seeking Content Creators'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Truth Will Always Prevail': Karan Johar DEFENDS Varun Dhawan Amid Trolling Over His Smile In Border 2, Slams 'Clickbait Seeking Content Creators'

'Truth Will Always Prevail': Karan Johar DEFENDS Varun Dhawan Amid Trolling Over His Smile In Border 2, Slams 'Clickbait Seeking Content Creators'

Following the film’s theatrical release on January 23, the narrative appears to have shifted. Border 2 has opened to positive audience feedback, with packed theatres and encouraging early reviews, prompting Karan to address the trolling and defend the actor

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 06:00 PM IST
article-image

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently came out in support of actor Varun Dhawan after the latter faced online criticism for his expressions in Border 2. Varun was trolled on social media for his smile soon after the film’s trailer and songs were released, with several users questioning his suitability for the role.

However, following the film’s theatrical release on Friday (January 23), the narrative appears to have shifted. Border 2 has opened to positive audience feedback, with packed theatres and encouraging early reviews, prompting Karan to address the trolling and defend the actor.

Read Also
'Dharmendra Ji Ka Beta': Sunny Deol Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Father In Border 2 Credit
article-image

Taking to his Instagram story, Karan criticised the culture of online negativity and click-driven commentary. “Has to be said... the reason why it's called a virtual world! Real will always score and prove the noise on social media as defunct,” he wrote. Referring to the criticism Varun faced, Karan added, “You can troll an artist for his smile but then he laughs when the film releases to packed houses and he receives pure authentic audience love.”

He further took a dig at social media critics and content creators, stating, “So noisemakers and clickbait seeking content creators can do what they like truth will always prevail.”

FPJ Shorts
BMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption In Mumbai And Thane Areas Due To Pipeline Shifting And Repair Works
BMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption In Mumbai And Thane Areas Due To Pipeline Shifting And Repair Works
No Tail To Tell Episode 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This K-Drama
No Tail To Tell Episode 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This K-Drama
‘Thane Is Saffron & Will Remain So’: Maharashtra's Dy CM Eknath Shinde Hits Back At AIMIM After Sahar Sheikh's ‘Green Mumbra’ Remark
‘Thane Is Saffron & Will Remain So’: Maharashtra's Dy CM Eknath Shinde Hits Back At AIMIM After Sahar Sheikh's ‘Green Mumbra’ Remark
Motilal Oswal Finvest Net Profit Jumps To ₹228 Crore In Q3, Revenue Rises 29% Sequentially
Motilal Oswal Finvest Net Profit Jumps To ₹228 Crore In Q3, Revenue Rises 29% Sequentially

While Karan did not name anyone in his post, social media users were convinced that it is for Varun, given the timing of the post and the film's release.

Varun's performance in Border 2 has since been receiving appreciation from viewers, with many praising his screen presence and emotional depth in the film.

Read Also
Border 2 Review: An Emotional Tribute To 'Woh Mitti Ke Bete Jo Wapas Naa Laute'
article-image

Starring Sunny Deol, Varun, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa and Ahan Shetty, among others, the film generated strong buzz ahead of its opening day, with audiences expressing high expectations for its box office performance. The film has been directed by Anurag Singh.

Ahead of the release, The Free Press Journal conducted a poll on X (formerly known as Twitter), asking netizens to predict the film’s Day 1 box office collection. The results indicate overwhelming confidence in the film’s opening potential. A massive 84.2 per cent of respondents believe that Border 2 will earn between Rs 40 crore and Rs 50 crore on its first day at the domestic box office.

Meanwhile, 14 per cent of voters estimated that the film would open in the Rs 30-40 crore range. Only 1.8 per cent felt the opening would be between Rs 10-20 crore, while none of the participants predicted a collection in the Rs 20-30 crore bracket.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Truth Will Always Prevail': Karan Johar DEFENDS Varun Dhawan Amid Trolling Over His Smile In Border...
'Truth Will Always Prevail': Karan Johar DEFENDS Varun Dhawan Amid Trolling Over His Smile In Border...
No Tail To Tell Episode 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This K-Drama
No Tail To Tell Episode 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This K-Drama
Splitsvilla 16 Elimination: Aarav Chugh To Be First Contestant Eliminated From Paisa Villa?
Splitsvilla 16 Elimination: Aarav Chugh To Be First Contestant Eliminated From Paisa Villa?
'My Mother Is Crying': Hiran Chatterjee's 19-Year-Old Daughter Gets Emotional, Reacts To...
'My Mother Is Crying': Hiran Chatterjee's 19-Year-Old Daughter Gets Emotional, Reacts To...
'Tried To Fix...': Martin Short Reveals He Almost Ruined Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Wedding Cake
'Tried To Fix...': Martin Short Reveals He Almost Ruined Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Wedding Cake