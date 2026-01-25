Border 2 Fever Grips Team India: Yashasvi Jaiswal Sings 'Sandese Aate Hai' Inside Bathroom, Says 'What A Song...'; Netizens REACT | Watch VIDEO

Yashasvi Jaiswal Sings 'Sandese Aate Hai' Inside Bathroom | Instagram

Mumbai, January 25: Recently released Bollywood movie "Border 2" has gained mass attention from across the nation. The movie fever has gripped the fans and celebrities alike, even Indian opener Yashavi Jaiswal was not immune from it. He shared a video on his Instagram Stories where he is seen singing the hit song from the movie - "Sandese Aate hai".

Bathroom Singer

Yashasvi Jaiswal shared the video with the caption, "What A Song Can't Remove From My Head. Love This Song." The video shows Jaiswal singing in the bathroom while applying some cream or lotion to his face. He is seen in the video holding his phone while recording himself.

Gets A Reality Check

Jaiswal is singing the song in a loud voice inside the bathroom while standing in front of a mirror and the internet users are not as happy his batting with his singing. The internet users gave him a reality check about his singing and asked him not to sing as it is not his forte.

Netizens React

A user shared the video on social media platform X and said, "Yashasvi Jaiswal bro singing ain't your domain please stick to the cricket." Another user shared a funny meme requesting him to please stop singing.

Yashaswi Jaiswal was last seen in the blue jersey in the ODI series series against South Africa in which he was not able to perform as per his talent. However, he was able to finish on a positive as he smashed a ton in the last game. Jaiswal has been dropped from the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Makes Comeback In Domestic Cricket

After being dropped from the Indian squad, Yashaswi returned to the domestic format and played the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and a few matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 for Mumbai. He also smashed a century against Haryana in the tournament.