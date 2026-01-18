Yashasvi Jaiswal's Playful 'Slap' Gesture To Dhruv Jurel Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI; VIDEO

Image: ybjfc/X

A light-hearted moment involving two of India’s young cricketers caught attention ahead of the third ODI between India and New Zealand, offering a glimpse into the relaxed and friendly atmosphere within the Indian camp. As the team was boarding the bus, Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen playfully making a slapping gesture towards teammate Dhruv Jurel, a gesture that was clearly made in jest and quickly became a talking point among fans.

The brief interaction, captured on camera, showed the strong camaraderie shared by the two youngsters, both of whom have risen through the ranks together in recent years. There was no sign of tension or seriousness, with the moment reflecting the kind of harmless banter often seen among teammates in a close-knit squad. Dhruv Jurel appeared unfazed, further underlining that the exchange was purely playful.

Such moments off the field often highlight the healthy dressing-room environment within the Indian team, especially among the younger players who bring energy and positivity to the group. With pressure often mounting ahead of important matches, these light-hearted interactions can play a role in keeping the mood relaxed and balanced.

As India prepared for the third ODI against New Zealand, the focus soon returned to cricketing matters, but the brief exchange between Jaiswal and Jurel served as a reminder that beyond competition and expectations, the sport is also built on friendship, trust, and shared journeys. For fans, it was another endearing snapshot of the human side of modern-day cricket.