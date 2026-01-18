 'Avoid Spending Too Much Time On...': J&K CM Omar Abdullah's Message At TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026 Goes Viral, Urges Youth To Prioritise Health; VIDEO
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah participated in the Mumbai Half Marathon at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, calling it a long-cherished dream. He used the occasion to urge India’s youth to prioritise health, reduce excessive smartphone use, and adopt sports and daily exercise as part of a healthy lifestyle.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 07:55 AM IST
article-image
Image: Tata Mumbai Marathon/ANI/Instagram/X

Mumbai witnessed a blend of sport, spirit, and social messaging during the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared his enthusiasm for the iconic event while underlining the importance of fitness among India’s youth. Participating in the Mumbai Half Marathon, Abdullah described the experience as a long-cherished aspiration finally coming true, adding a touch of personal emotion to one of the country’s biggest sporting spectacles.

Speaking on the sidelines of the marathon, Omar Abdullah said he had heard about the Mumbai Marathon for many years and was delighted to finally be a part of it. "I have heard about the Mumbai Marathon for a long time...I am participating in the Mumbai Half Marathon...The youth should prioritise health and avoid spending too much time on smartphones...We should participate in sports and exercise daily," said Abdullah.

Abdullah also used the platform to deliver a clear message to the youth, urging them to prioritise their health in an increasingly digital world. He cautioned against spending excessive time on smartphones, pointing out that sedentary habits can have long-term consequences on both physical and mental well-being. According to him, regular physical activity is essential to maintaining balance and resilience in everyday life.

Emphasising the role of sports in shaping a healthier society, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister encouraged young people to actively participate in sports and make exercise a daily habit. He highlighted that initiatives like marathons play a crucial role in spreading awareness about fitness and inspiring people to take the first step towards a healthier lifestyle.

The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 once again proved to be more than just a sporting event, serving as a powerful platform for leaders and citizens alike to champion the cause of health and wellness. Omar Abdullah’s participation and message resonated strongly, reinforcing the idea that fitness is a shared responsibility and a vital investment in the nation’s future.

