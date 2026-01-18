'Extremely Loud, Terrible Music...': Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Draws Flak From Local Residents Over Noise Pollution Issues

Image: rahouldaswani/X

The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, one of the city’s most celebrated sporting events, found itself at the centre of criticism as several residents took to social media to complain about loud music being played in residential areas during the early hours of the morning. While the marathon is widely praised for promoting fitness and community spirit, the issue of noise pollution sparked debate among Mumbai’s citizens on Sunday.

Multiple posts on X highlighted frustration over high-volume music starting as early as 5:30 am in densely populated neighbourhoods. One user questioned the rationale behind allowing loud music in “pure residential areas,” especially when similar sound levels are restricted during festivals. The user also pointed out the presence of major hospitals nearby, asking whether commercial interests and sponsors were being prioritised over public comfort and civic responsibility.

Another resident echoed similar concerns, asking bluntly whether noise pollution had become an accepted part of the Mumbai Marathon. While clarifying that there was no offence meant towards traditional performers like dhol players, the user expressed disbelief at such loud music being played from 5:30 am onwards on a Sunday morning, a time when most residents expect peace and quiet.

A third complaint came from the Worli area, particularly near the Coastal Road, where residents described the music as “extremely loud” and “terrible.” The post called the noise completely unnecessary and urged authorities to show better civic sense, stating that Mumbai deserved more thoughtful planning during large-scale events.

The complaints have once again brought attention to the balance between organising grand public events and respecting the daily lives of residents. While the Tata Mumbai Marathon remains a symbol of endurance and unity, the noise-related grievances underline the need for organisers and civic bodies to reassess sound regulations, especially in residential zones and near healthcare facilities, to ensure that celebration does not come at the cost of public comfort.

Record Participation

This 21st edition of the Mumbai Marathon is expected to draw a record number of participants, with more than 69,000 registered runners including on‑ground and virtual entries, a milestone reflecting the event’s growing popularity.

Live Coverage & Viewing

Fans and supporters across India can watch the marathon live, the event will be broadcast on Sony Sports channels and streamed on the SonyLIV app, bringing every memorable moment directly to viewers at home.