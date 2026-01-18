 IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Revealed What Virat Kohli Has In That Bag, They Are Bottles Of…
Ahead of the third ODI in Indore, Virat Kohli drew attention after being seen carrying a bag full of water bottles, highlighting his strict focus on hydration and fitness. Kohli follows disciplined health routines, including drinking premium water. Team India has also taken extra precautions, with captain Shubman Gill bringing a water purification machine amid contamination concerns.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 10:09 AM IST
article-image
Image: Viratgang/X

In the build-up to the decisive third ODI between India and New Zealand in Indore, a curious off-field moment involving star batter Virat Kohli caught the eye of fans and cricket followers. Kohli was spotted carrying a bag full of water bottles as the Indian team prepared for the match, underscoring his well-known emphasis on fitness and hydration ahead of big games.

Kohli’s meticulous approach to fitness has long been part of his persona, and hydration is central to that discipline. The 2026 season has seen him continue strict health protocols, including drinking specific premium water brands like Evian Natural Spring Water, imported from France to maintain his optimal condition.

The unusual focus on bottled water comes at a time when Team India is taking extra precautions in Indore. Reports highlight that captain Shubman Gill brought a specialised water purification machine worth nearly ₹3 lakh to his hotel room as the squad stays in the city ahead of the high-stakes match, amidst concerns over local water contamination issues.

While the team’s official management has not commented on whether the measures are routine or directly linked to local conditions, Kohli’s visible attention to hydration reflects his broader commitment to preparation and performance. Fans saw the moment as another example of how seriously India’s senior players treat health and readiness, even off the pitch.

