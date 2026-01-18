Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Delhi Capitals Owner Parth Jindal Completes Half-Marathon In Under 2 Hours

Parth Jindal participated in the Mumbai half-marathon on Sunday |

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 was no short of celebrity appeal in what was a scintillating morning of action on Sunday. Among the many to make a mark, was business magnate and franchise owner Parth Jindal. The JSW tycoon participated in the Half Marathon (21 km) at the Tata Mumbai Marathon. He clocked a time of 1 hour 56 minutes.

Jindal who is Managing Director, JSW Cement & JSW Paints and the Founder of JSW Sports, is an avid runner and passionate sports enthusiast. As Founder of JSW Sports, Parth is also one of the largest corporate promoters of multiple disciplines of sports in India. Jindal co-owns the Delhi Capitals franchise in the IPL with affiliate teams in the WPL, SA20, ILT20 and The Hundred. He also owns Bengaluru City FC in the ISL.

Along with several employees from the JSW Group, he has been a regular participant in the Mumbai Marathon over the years. As corporate leaders increasingly engage with the participative sports ecosystem, JSW’s presence at TMM 2026 underscores its sustained commitment to fitness and its continued support for the collective spirit of community and sport.