‘Why Should Citizens Suffer?’: Commuters Question Planning After Tata Mumbai Marathon Road Closures At CST; Police Respond

Commuters walk with luggage near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus as road closures for the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 | X, FPJ FIle Image

Mumbai: Even as the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 brought together runners from across India and the world on Sunday, the mega sporting event once again sparked commuter chaos in parts of South Mumbai, particularly around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST).

While the marathon is among the country’s most prestigious road-racing events, closing major arterial roads is an annual reality that continues to test Mumbai’s civic planning and crowd management.

Post-Marathon Ordeal Goes Viral

A social media post by Mumbai resident Prakash Nethala detailed the difficulties faced by him and his elderly parents while navigating CST on January 18, 2026, shortly after the marathon concluded. According to the post, extensive road closures forced them to walk 200–400 metres with luggage, only to wait 15–20 minutes for a taxi due to blocked routes towards Churchgate.

“Why should we walk with luggage for 100–200 metres and then wait for 15–20 minutes for a taxi when 95% of the roads are blocked?” Nethala wrote, questioning the lack of on-ground guidance for regular commuters.

Elderly Left Stranded Amid Diversions

The situation appeared especially difficult for senior citizens. Nethala said taxis dropped them 200–300 metres away from their destination because of barricades, leaving elderly commuters to manage luggage and long walks on their own.

“There was little to no guidance near CST. Common commuters were left confused despite roadblocks and diversions,” the post added, mentioning that large-scale events should not “paralyse daily life.”

Marathon Closures and Repeated Complaints

The Tata Mumbai Marathon, held annually since 2004, requires the closure of central Mumbai roads from 3:30 am to 11 am to accommodate over 50,000 participants. For the 2026 edition, advisories had warned of diversions on key routes including MG Road and the Coastal Road.

Traffic Police Respond

Responding to Nethala’s post, the Mumbai Traffic Police tagged their helpline and informed the Azad Maidan traffic division, acknowledging the complaint. Similar grievances have surfaced in the past, even as authorities highlight the event’s scale and the need for emergency preparedness over 1,000 medical aids were reportedly provided during earlier editions.