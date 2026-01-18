Para Athletes Champion Climate Action & Inclusion At Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 |

Mumbai: Para Athletes Run for Climate Action and Inclusion at Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026

Mumbai’s changing climate has emerged as a serious concern, and this year’s Tata Mumbai Marathon became a powerful platform to highlight the issue, through resilience, inclusion and collective action. Among the many causes represented, para athletes played a significant role by combining climate awareness with the promotion of inclusive sports.

Several individuals and NGOs participate in the Mumbai Marathon every year to support social, environmental and health-related causes. This year, para athletes joined hands with Project Mumbai, a leading citizen movement NGO, to promote Mumbai Climate Week, an initiative focused on climate action and sustainability.

A group of 36 wheelchair basketball players participated in the marathon to raise awareness about Mumbai’s climate challenges. Supported by Project Mumbai, the athletes competed in the Champions with Disability category, covering a distance of 1.6 kilometres. Wearing T-shirts emblazoned with ‘Mumbai Climate Week’, the players dribbled basketballs along the route, drawing attention and admiration from spectators.

The athletes also carried placards with messages such as “Tell us what you can do for our city, where hope meets action”, urging citizens to take responsibility for Mumbai’s future. Their presence reinforced the idea that climate action must be inclusive and accessible to all sections of society.

Geeta Chouhan, captain of the Indian Wheelchair Basketball Team, emphasised the importance of the initiative.

“At the Tata Mumbai Marathon, the Mumbai Wheelers are proud to join forces with Project Mumbai. We believe a sustainable environment is a right for every citizen, regardless of ability. Together, let’s address the climate challenge through Mumbai Climate Week, one mile at a time,” she said.

In another inspiring show of determination, 30 players from the Mumbai Wheelchair Cricket Team and the Wheelchair Sports Association Mumbai also took part in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026. Their participation aimed to promote wheelchair cricket and accessibility while celebrating the achievements of wheelchair sportspersons.

Rahu Ramugade, captain of the wheelchair cricket team, expressed gratitude to their supporters. “A heartfelt thank you to Accessibility Redefined (Acc-Red) and Rajesh Patil sir for sponsoring and supporting our team. Your encouragement empowers us to move forward with confidence and purpose,” he said.

He further added that the marathon served a dual purpose.

“Through the Mumbai Marathon, we aim to promote wheelchair cricket and celebrate wheelchair sportspersons, while also creating awareness about accessibility and innovative products by Accessibility Redefined.”

The participating athletes strongly believe that development alone is not enough. What Mumbai truly needs, they said, is an accessible, inclusive and climate-resilient city. By running together, they sent a powerful message of equality, dignity and inclusion, proving that meaningful change happens when everyone moves forward together.

