 Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Walks At TATA Mumbai Marathon For Autistic Kids, Urges Runners To Maintain Fitness
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleChef Sanjeev Kapoor Walks At TATA Mumbai Marathon For Autistic Kids, Urges Runners To Maintain Fitness

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Walks At TATA Mumbai Marathon For Autistic Kids, Urges Runners To Maintain Fitness

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor was also spotted at TATA Mumbai Marathon, running with a special cause that brought him together with a large group. While going live on his Instagram account, he revealed that he is running the marathon for autistic children, as a heartfelt tribute to the community.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 10:14 AM IST
article-image
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Walks At TATA Mumbai Marathon For Autistic Kids, Urges Runners To Maintain Fitness |

TATA Mumbai Marathon is ongoing in full swing in the heart of the city, and many responsible citizens and fitness freaks have participated in the mega event to raise their hands for a cause. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor was also spotted at the event, running with a special cause that brought him together with a large group. While going live on his Instagram account, he revealed that he is running the marathon for autistic children as a heartfelt tribute to the community.

The celebrity chef has always been vocal about raising awareness of different causes in society. During the live video, he said, "This is the 21st edition of the marathon, and we are here for autistic children. I won't say we are running, but we are walking this dream run."

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

He also urged the runners to maintain their fitness and diet while running the long marathons. He said, "Walking and running are very essential for health, and so is the diet. But with that, daily exercise is also important." He also praised the spirit of Mumbaikars and runners coming from all across the world for participating in large numbers in the event.

FPJ Shorts
'Hands Off Our Forest': Over 400 Citizens Rally At Tata Mumbai Marathon To Save Sanjay Gandhi National Park
'Hands Off Our Forest': Over 400 Citizens Rally At Tata Mumbai Marathon To Save Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Mumbai: Special Court Accepts ED's Closure Report In Money Laundering Case Against Avyaan Overseas & Its MD Mohit Kamboj
Mumbai: Special Court Accepts ED's Closure Report In Money Laundering Case Against Avyaan Overseas & Its MD Mohit Kamboj
'Silent Campaign, Loud Results': AIMIM Emerges As Key Player In Maharashtra Municipal Polls, Wins 125 Seats
'Silent Campaign, Loud Results': AIMIM Emerges As Key Player In Maharashtra Municipal Polls, Wins 125 Seats
Big Promises In Rare Earths, Tough Ground Reality: Why Pakistan’s US Mineral Deal Faces Major Challenges?
Big Promises In Rare Earths, Tough Ground Reality: Why Pakistan’s US Mineral Deal Faces Major Challenges?
Read Also
Types Of Medals You Will Get After Finishing TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026
article-image

Types of medals runners will get after finishing the marathon:

One of the biggest motivations for runners, apart from personal milestones, is the finisher’s medal, a prized symbol of achievement. This year, the organisers have introduced four distinct types of medals, each corresponding to a specific race category.

After crossing the finish line, Full Marathon participants must proceed to Bombay Gymkhana to collect their medals and enjoy the refreshments arranged by the organisers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mauni Amavasya 2026: Thousands Of Devotees Gather At Prayagraj Magh Mela To Take A Holy Dip In...
Mauni Amavasya 2026: Thousands Of Devotees Gather At Prayagraj Magh Mela To Take A Holy Dip In...
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Walks At TATA Mumbai Marathon For Autistic Kids, Urges Runners To Maintain...
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Walks At TATA Mumbai Marathon For Autistic Kids, Urges Runners To Maintain...
'A Marathon Is Not A Test Of Pain Tolerance. It Is A Test Of Awareness': Inshaa Arora, Health Coach...
'A Marathon Is Not A Test Of Pain Tolerance. It Is A Test Of Awareness': Inshaa Arora, Health Coach...
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: When & How Much Water You Should Drink While Running?
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: When & How Much Water You Should Drink While Running?
Types Of Medals You Will Get After Finishing TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026
Types Of Medals You Will Get After Finishing TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026