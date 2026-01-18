Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Walks At TATA Mumbai Marathon For Autistic Kids, Urges Runners To Maintain Fitness |

TATA Mumbai Marathon is ongoing in full swing in the heart of the city, and many responsible citizens and fitness freaks have participated in the mega event to raise their hands for a cause. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor was also spotted at the event, running with a special cause that brought him together with a large group. While going live on his Instagram account, he revealed that he is running the marathon for autistic children as a heartfelt tribute to the community.

The celebrity chef has always been vocal about raising awareness of different causes in society. During the live video, he said, "This is the 21st edition of the marathon, and we are here for autistic children. I won't say we are running, but we are walking this dream run."

He also urged the runners to maintain their fitness and diet while running the long marathons. He said, "Walking and running are very essential for health, and so is the diet. But with that, daily exercise is also important." He also praised the spirit of Mumbaikars and runners coming from all across the world for participating in large numbers in the event.

Types of medals runners will get after finishing the marathon:

One of the biggest motivations for runners, apart from personal milestones, is the finisher’s medal, a prized symbol of achievement. This year, the organisers have introduced four distinct types of medals, each corresponding to a specific race category.

After crossing the finish line, Full Marathon participants must proceed to Bombay Gymkhana to collect their medals and enjoy the refreshments arranged by the organisers.