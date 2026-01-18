Types Of Medals You Will Get After Finishing TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026 |

The TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026 officially kicked off today, January 18, maintaining its status as Asia’s largest and most celebrated running event. Hosted in the heart of Mumbai, the mega sporting event has drawn over 69,000 runners from across India and around the world, turning the city’s streets into a vibrant arena.

One of the biggest motivations for runners, apart from personal milestones, is the finisher’s medal, a prized symbol of achievement. This year, the organisers have introduced four distinct types of medals, each corresponding to a specific race category.

Types of medals runners will get after finishing marathon:

The first medal is awarded to Full Marathon finishers, who complete the long 42-kilometre distance. The second medal is for Half Marathon runners, who conquer 21.1 kilometres. While slightly smaller in scale, the design closely resembles the full marathon medal.

The third medal is reserved for 10K race finishers, acknowledging those who complete the shorter but equally competitive distance. All three of these medals, Full Marathon, Half Marathon, and 10K, share a rectangular shape, giving them a unique look.

The fourth and final medal is for Dream Run finishers, who complete the 5.9-kilometre course. Unlike the others, this medal is circular in shape, making it instantly distinguishable and especially popular among first-time runners and families.

How & where to get medals?

After crossing the finish line, Full Marathon participants must proceed to Bombay Gymkhana to collect their medals and enjoy the refreshments arranged by the organisers. Collection points for other categories are located near their respective finish zones.

Meanwhile, spectators have gathered in large numbers at popular cheering spots such as Marine Drive, the Haji Ali–Mahalaxmi stretch, Worli Sea Face, Pedder Road, and the Azad Maidan finish line. Restricted zones like the Coastal Road and Bandra-Worli Sea Link remain closed to public access during the race.

Adding to the day’s significance, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is also participating in the marathon. The 55-year-old leader, who was earlier seen collecting his BIB at the Get Active Expo, is attempting the prestigious Procam Slam, which requires runners to complete four major Indian races within strict cut-off timings.