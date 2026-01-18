 'Hands Off Our Forest': Over 400 Citizens Rally At Tata Mumbai Marathon To Save Sanjay Gandhi National Park
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Hands Off Our Forest': Over 400 Citizens Rally At Tata Mumbai Marathon To Save Sanjay Gandhi National Park

'Hands Off Our Forest': Over 400 Citizens Rally At Tata Mumbai Marathon To Save Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Over 400 citizens participated in the Tata Mumbai Marathon to protest the BMC’s Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ) Draft Plan for Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). Runners and supporters carried posters demanding the plan be scrapped to protect Mumbai’s only forest and its 45,000 mangroves. The campaign was backed by local environmental groups advocating for the city’s green spaces.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 10:44 AM IST
article-image
'Hands Off Our Forest': Over 400 Citizens Rally At Tata Mumbai Marathon To Save Sanjay Gandhi National Park |

Mumbai: Over 400 citizens took the cause of saving the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) to Tata Mumbai Marathon. Many among them cheered along the Marathon route with creative posters demanding Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ) Draft Plan by the BMC be scrapped. 

Rising Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai and increased deforestation has nudged citizens to use creative ways to demand for Mumbai's only forest- SGNP be saved and its ESZ Plan be scrapped. 

Read Also
'Extremely Loud, Terrible Music...': Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Draws Flak From Local Residents Over...
article-image

About The Campaign

The campaign rolled out by Save SGNP Citizens' Movement attracted over 400 citizens to register for the cause. Runners ran with posters on their back with the message 'Hands off our forest', 'Save Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Scrap Eco Sensitive zone plan'. Several non runners took to the crowd with creative posters calling for Mumbai's green lungs to be saved and other green messages including saving 45,000 mangroves from being cut for the new Versova-Bhayander Coastal Road.

FPJ Shorts
'Hands Off Our Forest': Over 400 Citizens Rally At Tata Mumbai Marathon To Save Sanjay Gandhi National Park
'Hands Off Our Forest': Over 400 Citizens Rally At Tata Mumbai Marathon To Save Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Mumbai: Special Court Accepts ED's Closure Report In Money Laundering Case Against Avyaan Overseas & Its MD Mohit Kamboj
Mumbai: Special Court Accepts ED's Closure Report In Money Laundering Case Against Avyaan Overseas & Its MD Mohit Kamboj
'Silent Campaign, Loud Results': AIMIM Emerges As Key Player In Maharashtra Municipal Polls, Wins 125 Seats
'Silent Campaign, Loud Results': AIMIM Emerges As Key Player In Maharashtra Municipal Polls, Wins 125 Seats
Big Promises In Rare Earths, Tough Ground Reality: Why Pakistan’s US Mineral Deal Faces Major Challenges?
Big Promises In Rare Earths, Tough Ground Reality: Why Pakistan’s US Mineral Deal Faces Major Challenges?

As a run up to the Marathon day, citizens reached out to several run clubs and groups to mobilize more people. 

"In a city already being deprived of green and open spaces, support for such initiatives shows what the people really want. The initiative is supported by Aarey Conservation Group, Muse Foundation, Let India Breathe and Thane Greens collective," green activist Yash Marwah said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Hands Off Our Forest': Over 400 Citizens Rally At Tata Mumbai Marathon To Save Sanjay Gandhi...
'Hands Off Our Forest': Over 400 Citizens Rally At Tata Mumbai Marathon To Save Sanjay Gandhi...
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Revealed What Virat Kohli Has In That Bag, They Are Bottles Of…
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Revealed What Virat Kohli Has In That Bag, They Are Bottles Of…
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Yeshi Chekole Triumphs In International Elite Women's Race, Wins Whopping...
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Yeshi Chekole Triumphs In International Elite Women's Race, Wins Whopping...
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Tadu Abate Deme Clinches International Elite Men's Title, Wins Whopping...
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Tadu Abate Deme Clinches International Elite Men's Title, Wins Whopping...
'Extremely Loud, Terrible Music...': Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Draws Flak From Local Residents Over...
'Extremely Loud, Terrible Music...': Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Draws Flak From Local Residents Over...