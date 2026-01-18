'Hands Off Our Forest': Over 400 Citizens Rally At Tata Mumbai Marathon To Save Sanjay Gandhi National Park |

Mumbai: Over 400 citizens took the cause of saving the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) to Tata Mumbai Marathon. Many among them cheered along the Marathon route with creative posters demanding Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ) Draft Plan by the BMC be scrapped.

Rising Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai and increased deforestation has nudged citizens to use creative ways to demand for Mumbai's only forest- SGNP be saved and its ESZ Plan be scrapped.

About The Campaign

The campaign rolled out by Save SGNP Citizens' Movement attracted over 400 citizens to register for the cause. Runners ran with posters on their back with the message 'Hands off our forest', 'Save Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Scrap Eco Sensitive zone plan'. Several non runners took to the crowd with creative posters calling for Mumbai's green lungs to be saved and other green messages including saving 45,000 mangroves from being cut for the new Versova-Bhayander Coastal Road.

As a run up to the Marathon day, citizens reached out to several run clubs and groups to mobilize more people.

"In a city already being deprived of green and open spaces, support for such initiatives shows what the people really want. The initiative is supported by Aarey Conservation Group, Muse Foundation, Let India Breathe and Thane Greens collective," green activist Yash Marwah said.

