Who Is Tadu Abate Deme? Ethopian Sprinter Clinches Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Elite Title

Tadu Abate Deme dominated the streets of Mumbai on early Sunday morning. The Ethopian long distance runner started off the new year with a win at the TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026. The 28-year-old won the International Elite Men’s race after an impressive show of endurance and tactical intelligence. Abate set a provisional timing of 2:09:55 on Sunday.

"Tadu Abate Deme emerges victorious at Asia’s Biggest Marathon, delivering a performance worthy of the world stage. He secures GOLD in the Elite Men’s category at the Tata Mumbai Marathon, carrying forward Ethiopia’s proud distance-running legacy," the organisers confirmed with a social media post.

Who is Tadu Abate Deme?

Tadu is a long distance runner from Ethopia. The African country has a rich history of running athletes and Deme is amongst the latest in the long line of amazing talents. Before the Mumbai Marathon, the 28-year-old has achieved significant results in major international road races, including podium finishes and a major marathon victory.

He won the Mexico City Marathon last year. In 2024, he set the course record for Wuxi Marathon with a timing of 2:06:18. Deme's personal best is a timing of 2:05:38, setting the same in Tokyo in 2023, where he finished 6th.

On Sunday, Deme showcased remarkable endurance and tactical intelligence on Mumbai’s demanding course, holding his nerve against a strong international field packed with seasoned marathoners. As the race progressed through the city’s iconic stretches, including the Coastal Road and Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the Ethiopian runner gradually asserted control, pulling away decisively in the later stages to secure first place.

The win marked a significant milestone in Deme’s career, highlighting his growing stature on the global marathon circuit. Competing in hot and humid conditions, he demonstrated exceptional conditioning and race management, traits that have become hallmarks of elite Ethiopian distance runners. His performance drew applause from spectators lining the route and praise from athletics observers following the race closely.