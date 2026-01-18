Shrimad Rajchandra Love & Care Raises ₹12.5 Crore At Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, Retains Top Fundraising NGO Title |

Mumbai: Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care (SRLC) once again reaffirmed its legacy as the highest fundraising NGO at the marathon, a title it has held year after year.

Having raised over Rs 12.5 crores in the current edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) 2026, the organisation completed 14 consecutive years of participation. It has raised over Rs 79 crores and mobilised hundreds of volunteers through the Mumbai Marathon alone.

Over 2,000 volunteers, fundraisers, and supporters came together across the Dream Run and multiple race categories at the Mumbai Marathon on Sunday. The SRLC contingent walked in support of two flagship initiatives: the Shrimad Rajchandra Sarvamangal Centre of Excellence for Women and Mega Multi-Specialty Medical Camps across remote rural and tribal regions.

With a vibrant display of costumes showcasing the theme ‘Bud to Bloom’—which won the "Expressive Us" 1st Runner-Up prize at the Run In Costume!—SRLC’s contingent captured the essence of the organisation’s mission to nurture potential, sustain growth, and walk alongside individuals as they blossom into their fullest selves. Through its holistic 10-care programme, SRLC has been transforming lives: moving individuals from fragile health to renewed strength, from limited access to limitless learning, from vulnerability to joyful growth, and from dependence to independence.

Another standout highlight was the extraordinary contribution of six TMM Change Legends, each raising over ₹1 crore individually: Dr. Bijal Mehta, Dr. Meera Mehta, Shyam Jasani, Sophie Shah (the youngest Change Legend at just 16), Uttpal Mehta, and Sunit Kothari. Adding to this list, Young Leaders Anyssa Kothari (16) and Amyra Sheth (13) raised over ₹25 lakhs each, showcasing SRLC’s unique ability to inspire philanthropy across generations.

Inspired by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, a spiritual luminary and humanitarian, SRLC is widely recognised for its transparency, consistency, and purpose-driven execution, powered by thousands of dedicated volunteers. SRLC is a project of the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, which was set up to promote the philosophies and teachings of Shrimad Rajchandra—a Jain mystic, teacher, and poet who is considered the guru of Mahatma Gandhi.

