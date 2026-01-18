 Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Half Marathon Kicks Off With Enthusiasm & Energy; VIDEO
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 06:03 AM IST
Image: ANI/X

The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Half Marathon has officially begun, bringing thousands of runners together for one of the premier running events in India. With the sun just rising over the city, participants, ranging from seasoned marathoners to passionate first‑timers, set off with high spirits and determination along Mumbai’s iconic streets.

Flagged off shortly after the Full Marathon began, the Half Marathon offered athletes a vibrant start, with cheers from early‑morning spectators and volunteers lining key parts of the route. The race began in the cool, comfortable air typical of Mumbai’s early morning, making ideal conditions for distance running and setting personal bests.

The Tata Mumbai Marathon’s Half Marathon has long attracted a diverse field, from competitive athletes aiming to test their pace to fitness enthusiasts embracing the thrill of a large‑scale race. The communal energy, punctuated by encouraging cheers from onlookers and fellow runners, continued to drive participants forward as they tackled the demanding yet rewarding course.

With thousands of participants in motion, social media platforms buzzed with live updates, photos, and stories from runners sharing their experiences. Many highlighted the stunning early morning views, the palpable excitement along the route, and the sense of unity among the diverse crowd of athletes.

