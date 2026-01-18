 Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Kicks Off With Ideal Weather & High Spirits; VIDEO
The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Full Marathon has officially started, drawing thousands of runners from elite athletes to amateurs. Flagged off in the early morning, participants took to Mumbai’s iconic streets in one of Asia’s most prestigious road-racing events, marking a major highlight of India’s running season.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 05:49 AM IST
article-image
Image: ANI/X

The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Full Marathon has officially begun, marking one of the most eagerly anticipated moments of running season in India. Thousands of runners, from elite athletes to enthusiastic amateurs, set off in the early morning light, traversing Mumbai’s iconic streets in what has become Asia’s largest and most celebrated road-racing event.

Race organizers ensured a smooth and timely start, with the Full Marathon flag-off taking place at 5:00 AM. The atmosphere was electric as participants, clad in their running gear and race bibs, eagerly set out to cover the challenging yet scenic route.

Weather conditions were favourable at the start, with clear skies and comfortable temperatures providing ideal running conditions. Cool early-morning air and light winds helped runners settle into their pace as they made their way through the city’s streets. With spectators lining major parts of the route, the city’s enthusiasm for the marathon was on full display, providing encouragement and cheering on participants at every step.

For many elite runners, this year’s event continues to be a platform to aim for personal bests and qualify for international competitions, while for first-timers, simply completing the marathon represents a hard-earned achievement. Social media platforms are already buzzing with updates, photos, and inspirational stories from the course, capturing the excitement and grit of participants.

