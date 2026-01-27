Samantha Ruth Prabhu Attends Republic Day At-Home Reception At Rashtrapati Bhavan With PM Modi & President: 'Dreams Once Felt Too Big...'

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended the reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the 77th Republic Day in Delhi. The evening was attended by President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa, and brought together celebrated voices from across culture, industry, and public life in a spirit of unity and national pride.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Attends Republic Day At-Home Reception At Rashtrapati Bhavan

On Tuesday, January 27, the actress took to her Instagram handle to pen an emotional note. She wrote, "Growing up, there were no cheerleaders… no inner voice that ever suggested I’d be here one day. No roadmap… Dreams like this once felt too big to even imagine. I just kept showing up, in a country that allowed that to be enough! Forever grateful."

In the photos, Samantha was seen wearing a stunning green saree with golden embellishments. She accessorised the look with a golden choker necklace and matching earrings, opting for light makeup and a centre-parted hairstyle.

Samantha shared several pictures from the reception, posing at Rashtrapati Bhavan, and also included a glimpse of the official invitation.

Samantha took her fans by surprise after she shared wedding photos with The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru. The couple tied the knot on December 1, 2025 in an intimate ceremony attended only by close friends and family at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre, at the Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore.

Reportedly, Samantha met Raj during the shoot of the The Family Man 2, in which she played a powerful role as the main antagonist Raji, a rebel leader.

Samanth Ruth Prabhu Work Front

Samantha recently commenced the shoot of her next film, Maa Inti Bangaram. Next, she has Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom with Aditya Roy Kapur.