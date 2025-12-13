 Newlyweds Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru Make FIRST Public Appearance At Mumbai Airport, Refuse To Pose Together For Paps – VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNewlyweds Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru Make FIRST Public Appearance At Mumbai Airport, Refuse To Pose Together For Paps – VIDEO

Newlyweds Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru Make FIRST Public Appearance At Mumbai Airport, Refuse To Pose Together For Paps – VIDEO

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her first public appearance with husband and director Raj Nidimoru at the Mumbai airport, days after their December 1 wedding in Coimbatore. Spotted walking out of the terminal on Saturday, Samantha smiled for the paparazzi. Despite repeated requests, the newlyweds refused to pose together and quietly left in their car.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 09:29 PM IST
article-image

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took her fans by surprise after she shared wedding photos with The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru. The couple tied the knot on December 1 in an intimate ceremony attended only by close friends and family at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre, at the Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru Make First Public Appearance After Wedding

Days after their wedding, Samantha made her first public appearance with husband Raj on Saturday evening at the Mumbai airport, marking the couple's first outing as newlyweds. In a video circulating on social media, the actress was seen keeping it casual in a grey full-sleeved sweater paired with black trousers, while Raj opted for a sea-green T-shirt, blue jeans, and a black denim jacket.

Check out the video:

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Halts 18 Construction Projects For Violating Air And Noise Pollution Norms
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Halts 18 Construction Projects For Violating Air And Noise Pollution Norms
CIDCO Slashes Navi Mumbai Housing Prices By 10%, Launches 19,000 Affordable Homes Across Key Nodes
CIDCO Slashes Navi Mumbai Housing Prices By 10%, Launches 19,000 Affordable Homes Across Key Nodes
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: NMMC Launches Special Drive To Identify And Verify Duplicate Voters | VIDEO
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: NMMC Launches Special Drive To Identify And Verify Duplicate Voters | VIDEO
‘Housing For All’ Scheme To Unlock Stalled Mumbai Redevelopment Projects Hit By Defence And Funnel Zone Curbs': Maharashtra CM Fadnavis
‘Housing For All’ Scheme To Unlock Stalled Mumbai Redevelopment Projects Hit By Defence And Funnel Zone Curbs': Maharashtra CM Fadnavis
Read Also
Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru Wedding: Kangana Ranaut, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan & Other...
article-image

Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru Refuse To Pose Together

As Samantha and Raj were seen walking out of the airport terminal, the actress smiled for the paparazzi. The paps repeatedly requested the couple to pose together, given that it was their first public appearance as a married couple.

However, the duo refused to pose together, with Samantha continuing to smile as the paparazzi asked her to pose with Raj. The couple then walked away and sat in their car together.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Wedding Photos With Raj Nidimoru

Sharing the photos, Samantha captioned the photos, "01.12.2025," with white heart emojis. 

Since Samantha is a Tamilian, she wore a traditional red silk saree from Arpita Mehta's collection, which was a custom handwoven flaming red banarsi sari crafted in pure Katan satin silk, pairing it with traditional gold jewellery while Raj wore a white kurta with a beige Nehru jacket.

Samantha and Raj performed Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Devi temple within the Isha Yoga Centre.

Reportedly, Samantha met Raj during the shoot of the The Family Man 2, in which she played a powerful role as the main antagonist Raji, a rebel leader.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to Naga Chaitanya, and Nidimoru was previously married to Shhyamali De.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Newlyweds Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru Make FIRST Public Appearance At Mumbai Airport, Refuse...

Newlyweds Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru Make FIRST Public Appearance At Mumbai Airport, Refuse...

Arjun Rampal CONFIRMS Engagement With Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades After 6 Years Of Dating –...

Arjun Rampal CONFIRMS Engagement With Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades After 6 Years Of Dating –...

'Get A Life...': Director Sanjay Gupta Says He Has Been Abused After Claiming He's Not Interested In...

'Get A Life...': Director Sanjay Gupta Says He Has Been Abused After Claiming He's Not Interested In...

Sunil Pal SHOCKS Netizens With Drastic Weight Loss At Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Premiere In Mumbai,...

Sunil Pal SHOCKS Netizens With Drastic Weight Loss At Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Premiere In Mumbai,...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer To Show A Huge Jump On...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer To Show A Huge Jump On...