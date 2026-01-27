 Actor Kamaal R Khan Sent To Judicial Custody In Oshiwara Firing Case
Actor Kamaal R Khan Sent To Judicial Custody In Oshiwara Firing Case

Actor and self-styled film critic Kamaal R Khan has been remanded to judicial custody by an Andheri court in connection with the Oshiwara firing case. Mumbai Police said KRK was arrested after questioning and CCTV analysis. Police claim he admitted the firing involved his licensed gun, while his lawyer called the case fabricated.

Updated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Actor Kamaal R Khan Sent To Judicial Custody In Oshiwara Firing Case

Mumbai: Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan has been remanded to judicial custody by the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in connection with the Oshiwara firing case.

Khan was produced before the court on Tuesday at the end of his police custody.

The Oshiwara firing case is currently under probe, with authorities continuing to examine evidence and statements related to the incident.

Meanwhile, Khan is expected to remain in judicial custody as the investigation proceeds, with the next date of hearing likely to be scheduled by the court in due course.

Last week, Kamaal R Khan was arrested by the Mumbai Police after being questioned in the firing incident.

According to the Mumbai Police, the incident took place in a residential building in Oshiwara. After the firing was reported, police reviewed CCTV footage from the area and spoke to several people.

During the investigation, KRK was initially taken into custody for questioning. According to the police, the actor was detained in the case after admitting during questioning that the firing was done with his licensed gun.

He was sent to police custody till January 27 by a Bandra Court.

In response to the matter, advocate Nagesh Mishra, representing KRK, described the case as "fabricated".

"The entire case is fabricated. Kamaal Khan has been falsely implicated in this case. The contention of the police is that I [KRK] fired a bullet from my [KRK's] gun. But it is not correct. The correct thing is that the bullet has a maximum capacity of 20 metres, and the place where this gun was fired was at a distance of 400 metres. It is not possible. Kamaal R Khan is sent to police custody till January 27th. Many big names in Bollywood are instigating the police to implicate him in this case," he said.

Asserting that the actor has no connection with the firing incident, the advocate added, "Kamaal R Khan has no connection with the firing incident. Many big names in Bollywood are against him, and the police are being misled. There is no connection between the alleged offence and the accused."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

