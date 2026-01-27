‘Read Autobiographies Of Dalit Women’: Shalini Vatsa On Prepping For Role In Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound - FPJ Exclusive

Shalini Vatsa with Neeraj Ghaywan | Instagram/Shalini Vatsa

Homebound actress Shalini Vatsa, in an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal two days before the 2026 Oscar nominations were announced, opened up about the preparations she undertook for her character, Phool Kumari (Chandan’s mother). She also talks about the film being India’s official entry, she had said, “I am hopeful!”

When you first came on board the film, did you expect it to become India’s official Oscar entry?

When I join the team of a film, my fundamental concern is regarding my character, and my preparation to play it with sincerity and responsibility and to delve into the script and live up to the director’s vision. No, I was not thinking about the Oscars or any other awards.

What bout the film excited you the most when you agreed to be a part of it?

The director of the film Neeraj Ghaywan. I have loved all his works from Masaan to Geeli Pucchi, some episodes directed by him in Made in Heaven. It was exciting to be invited to be a part of his next.



Why do you think films like Homebound fail to perform commercially?

This is to do with distribution. And I do not have any expertise here, so honestly I won’t be able to comment on this.



Were there any specific preparations you undertook for this character that you would like to share?

There were workshop sessions on the script, the character, the story. I usually like to prepare by reading books and other material academic and fiction related to the theme and the story of a film. It helps me get into the world of the film. For Homebound too I read ‘Annihilation of Caste’ by Dr B. R. Ambedkar in great depth. I also read autobiographies written by dalit women and Maya Angelou’s series of autobiographies. I also had to work on the specific diction for this film. I thank Shreedhar Dubey who worked with us on the diction.

Can you shed some light on the role that actors play in promotions when a film is shortlisted for the Oscars?

My responsibility as an actor is to stand by my team. And I do the same with all my heart!