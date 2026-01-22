Karan Johar, Director Neeraj Ghaywan React After Homebound Misses Oscar 2026 Nomination

India’s official entry for the Oscars 2026, Homebound, failed to secure a nomination in the Best International Feature Film category, extending the country’s long wait for recognition in the segment. The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards were announced on Thursday (January 22) by actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman. The awards ceremony is slated to take place on March 15.

Soon after the nominations were revealed, producer Karan Johar took to his Instagram story to share his reaction. Posting several stills from Homebound, he expressed his admiration for the film and its director Neeraj Ghaywan. “Proud!!! Love you Neeraj Ghaywan for allowing us to bask in your light,” he wrote, signalling his continued support despite the film missing out on an Oscar nod.

Responding to Karan's message, director Neeraj Ghaywan also shared his gratitude. Reposting the producer’s story, he wrote, “Thank you, @karanjohar! You have been an absolute rock. Couldn’t have come this far without you. Love you.”

With Homebound not making the final shortlist, India’s drought in the Best International Feature Film category continues. The last Indian film to earn a nomination in this category was Aamir Khan’s Lagaan in 2002, a landmark moment that remains one of the country’s most memorable Oscar campaigns.

This year, the films competing in the Best International Feature Film category include The Secret Agent from Brazil, It Was Just an Accident from France, Sentimental Value from Norway, Sirât from Spain, and The Voice of Hind Rajab from Tunisia.

Directed by Neeraj, the film features Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan Khatter, and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles, along with a supporting ensemble.

Produced by Karan, Apoorva Mehta, and Adar Poonawalla under the Dharma Productions banner, Homebound is inspired by a 2020 New York Times article by journalist Basharat Peer. The film revolves around two close friends, Shoaib and Chandan, who come from marginalised backgrounds and struggle to find their footing in a society shaped by deep-rooted systemic discrimination.

Set during the COVID-19 lockdown, Homebound traces the journey of the two protagonists after they lose their livelihoods during the nationwide shutdown. Stranded and uncertain about their future, they attempt to navigate economic hardship and social barriers while finding their way back home.

Last year, Homebound premiered to critical acclaim in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The film continued its successful festival run at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where it earned the Second Runner-Up position for the International Audience Choice Award, further cementing its impact on the global festival circuit.