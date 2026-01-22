 Oscars 2026: Karan Johar's Homebound Fails To Get A Nomination; Netizens Say, 'Heartbreaking Moment'
Karan Johar's production venture, Homebound, which was India's official entry for the 98th Academy Awards, has failed to get a nomination in the International Feature Film category, and this has surely made netizens quite sad.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 08:12 PM IST
article-image
Homebound Poster | Instagram

The 98th Academy Awards are all set to take place on March 16, 2026. On Thursday, the nominations were announced, and everyone was keen to know if India's official entry to the Oscars 2026 would make it to the nominations list or not. However, sadly, Karan Johar's production venture failed to get a nomination in the International Feature Film category. So, it is now official out of the Oscars race.

Movies that made it to the nomination list are The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just An Accident (France), Sentimantal Value (Norway), Sirat (Spain), and The Voice Of Hind Rajab (Tunisia).

Netizens React To Homebound Not Getting Nominated At The Oscars 2026

Well, netizens are quite sad as Homebound failed to get a nomination at the Oscars 2026. A netizen tweeted, "Oscars 2026 LIVE: India’s big hope Homebound is officially out of the Oscar race. A heartbreaking moment for cinema lovers as our official entry misses the final nominations (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#homebound is out from oscars oscars are just for name nowadays (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Ughh why can’t good stories ever get the recognition they deserve in their own time but if you haven’t already do watch Homebound Oscar or not, more such stories deserve center stage and silver screens anyway (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Homebound At Film Festivals

Before hitting the big screens in India, Homebound was screened at many international film festivals. It also won multiple awards, and always received a standing ovation. Even at the Oscars 2026, it was one of 15 films shortlisted.

Homebound Box Office Collection

Homebound received amazing reviews from the critics. But, when it comes to box office, the film failed to make a mark. It only collected Rs. 4.85 crore.

We are sure Homebound team would be very disappointed that their film couldn't make it to the nominations.

