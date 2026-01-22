 Oscars 2026: India's Homebound, Starring Ishaan Khatter & Vishal Jethwa, Misses Nomination At 98th Academy Awards
Oscars 2026: India's Homebound, Starring Ishaan Khatter & Vishal Jethwa, Misses Nomination At 98th Academy Awards

Oscars 2026: India's Homebound, Starring Ishaan Khatter & Vishal Jethwa, Misses Nomination At 98th Academy Awards

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 07:29 PM IST
article-image

India’s official entry for the Oscars 2026, Homebound, has failed to secure a nomination in the Best International Feature Film category. The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards were announced on January 22 by actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman. The prestigious awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 15.

With Homebound missing out, India’s long wait for a nomination in the Best International Feature Film category continues. Notably, the last Indian film to be nominated in this category was Aamir Khan’s Lagaan in 2002, which went on to become one of the country’s most celebrated Oscar campaigns.

This year’s nominees in the Best International Feature Film category include The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just an Accident (France), Sentimental Value (Norway), Sirât (Spain), and The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia).

About Homebound

Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Adar Poonawalla under the banner of Dharma Productions, Homebound is based on a 2020 New York Times article written by journalist Basharat Peer. The film tells the story of two friends, Shoaib and Chandan, who come from marginalised and oppressed backgrounds and attempt to navigate a society deeply affected by systemic discrimination.

The film stars Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and others. It is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan.

Set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 lockdown, the narrative follows the duo as they lose their livelihoods during the nationwide shutdown and find themselves stranded, struggling to survive and make their way back home. Through their journey, the film highlights themes of social inequality, economic hardship, and resilience in times of crisis.

Earlier this year, the film premiered to strong reviews in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes 2025 and later made an impact at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where it secured the Second Runner-Up position for the International Audience Choice Award.

